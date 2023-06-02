#Blue Cross🚂

At La Máquina they want a quality striker who has been proven in the Mx League, one they like and quite a lot is Rogelio Funes Mori.

They would seek to sign him, in Rayados they are willing to listen to offers, but it would not be cheap, and other teams are also interested. pic.twitter.com/ySXpjxu0oG

—Daniel Sandoval (@DanielBSandoval) June 2, 2023