It seems that the permanence of the historical top scorer of the Club de Fútbol Monterrey, Rogelio Funes MoriIt hangs by a thread and it seems that the Gang’s leadership does not have it as one of the priorities to renew it.
Faced with this situation, other teams would be considering him as a stellar reinforcement as in the case of Antonio ‘Turkish’ Mohamed that he wants to have him as a signing for the National University Club, in fact, the university team would have already launched the first offer that would be under analysis, as stated by the journalist Miguel Angel Arizpe.
“We love him, Arizpe, but it’s not certain because Rayados hasn’t decided yet,” was what they told the journalist. To which he decided to investigate the salary of the Mexican naturalized and his salary is 1.5 million dollarsso his signing with the cats could falter since it is well known that the Pedregal team does not usually give such high salaries.
On the other hand, Deportivo Cruz Azul would also be interested in their services, since it must be remembered that they do not have starting forwards at the moment and are looking for at least two good attackers.
According to the source of ArizpeThere would only be one inconvenience, “The only ‘but’ that I see is that ‘Tuca’ has just cut off his brother, Ramiro, and I don’t know if that affects him to come with us,” he mentioned.
In this way, the future of the World Cup player in Qatar 2022 is still not clear, since the formal offer of the celestial team is still missing and before the two interests it is not known which one the twin can choose.
