Raúl Castro confirmed his resignation from the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba during the political formation congress that was held this Friday, April 16 in Havana. The leader assured that his intention is to give way to a new generation “full of passion and anti-imperialist spirit.”

The resignation was already anticipated: Castro is 89 years old and has led the party since the death of his brother Fidel Castro, in 2016. Thus, the definitive entry of Cuba into the post-Castro era is confirmed.

Most likely, President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the 60-year-old politician who has led the Cuban government since 2018, will assume the reins of the only legal political party in Cuba.

Both the island and the Communist Party have been under the leadership of one of the Castro brothers since the 1959 revolution. This change comes at a difficult time for the country: the pandemic plunged the island into a severe economic crisis, further aggravated by the accumulated tensions with the United States in recent years.

News in development …