The world famous animated series pokemon continues for the first time in 25 years without main character Ash Ketchum and his buddy Pikachu. The Pokémon Company announced this in a press release this morning. “It was not easy how and when to share this news.”

The exciting and sometimes moving story of Ash and Pikachu has captured the hearts of tens of millions of children and their parents in recent years. Next year, the dizzying adventure will come to an end with a very last season, titled Aim to be a pokemon master. This season consists of eleven episodes that offer a look at ‘what the future holds for Ash’. It is expected that old characters such as Brock and Misty and classic pokémon such as Butterfree and Charizard will make an appearance.

The upcoming special episodes “not only celebrate Ash’s monumental achievement,” according to the creators, but they also act as “an expression of gratitude from Pokémon” to all the fans who have “joined Ash and Pikachu over the years.”

Text continues below this video

New series

In April 2023, a new series begins and with it a brand new chapter for Pokémon, which started in 1997. The new protagonists are Liko and Roy who go on a journey through the Paldea region, known from the new games Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Details of the story will be announced at a later date. See also Volkswagen ID Buzz & Multivan driving test video

Our team will continue to work hard to bring your Pokémon animation full of dreams and adventures. Look forward to the future development of the Pokémon animated series,” the creators write.

Team Rocket?

The farewell of Ash, voiced in the Netherlands by Christa Lips, and Pikachu will be hard for the loyal fans. Since the 1990s, they have followed the exciting adventures of the famous duo closely. In 2019, Ash reached a personal pinnacle by winning the famed Pokémon League after 22 years – and 1080 episodes.

Winning the Pokémon League, the highest stage where Trainers can battle their Pokémon, has been an unattainable goal for Ash across series for years. Each time he was eliminated a few rounds before the final by a stronger trainer. In 2016 he came closest to the overall victory, but then he lost in the final.

What the end of Ash and Pikachu means for Team Rocket’s evil plans is unknown. At the ‘strict request’ of The Pokemon Company, the Dutch voice actors are not allowed to say anything about their involvement in the series. “There is a high fine for that,” says one of the actors. See also Iran sends back 820,000 corona vaccine doses – because they come from the USA



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Their English colleague does respond on Twitter. Sarah Natochenny calls it “an extraordinary privilege” to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for seventeen years. “Whatever comes after his last chapter, he will live on forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I will keep him present for all of us in every way possible.”

So far, Pokémon has a whopping 1221 episodes, 23 movies and 62 mangas.

React can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Pokémon will remain immensely popular in 2022 The new Pokémon games for the Nintendo Switch set sales records for the Japanese company behind the games and the console. In the first three days that the game has been on the market, ten million copies have been sold worldwide. See also Lexus LS is here to stay, as it turns out Nintendo released Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at the same time on November 18. More than 4 million copies were sold in Japan alone. This is also a record on the Japanese market. The games are identical except for the characters and collectibles in each version.

Watch Pokémon’s 25th anniversary video here:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.