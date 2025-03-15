03/13/2025



Urban, sports, berlinas … The change in design and motorizations trends, as well as the change of course of many brands, make some models that have copied the roads for decades have to definitely goodbye.

The car market is in continuous movement. Hundreds of models are renewed every year, others are born, and, as a consequence, there are others that have to give in the position. Some pass without sorrow or glory, but many others will leave a hole very difficult to cover. Because the legacy that have left supervants such as Ford Fiesta, the Jaguar F-Type, the Porsche 718, the Maserati Ghibli or the Audi TT is great.

The reasons behind the disappearance of these models are, among others, the increasingly strict emission regulations, which make it increasingly difficult and expensive to develop and produce large -displayed motors and high power. In addition, manufacturers are focusing their efforts on the development of electric vehicles and SUV silhouettes.

A pity, because they will miss emblematic models with as much history and tour as, in the first place, the Ford Fiesta. A model that has had a very special relationship with Spain, especially with the Almussafes factory in Valencia.









1976 Ford Fiesta



And they were inaugurated the same year, in 1976, which generated thousands of jobs and contributed significantly to the industrial development of the region. And the party became one of the most popular models in Europe, known for its agility and efficiency.

About 50 years of history and more than 15 million units worldwide, last year 2024 ceased its activity. The growing demand for Urban SUV and Ford’s strategy to focus on electrified vehicles pushed to the disappearance of the party, leaving a hole in the accessible utility segment.

Ford Fiesta de 2027



As with his older brother, Focus, a legendary model also, especially for his ST version, which will also stop taking this year.

Maserati has also said goodbye to one of its most iconic models, the Ghibli, of which there have been 120,000 units since its launch in 1967.

Maserati Ghibli of 1966



A farewell that was also tribute to a limited edition of only 103 units with the name Ghibli 334 last. Whoever was made with one of these units has a special V8 under the hood, an exterior design that reminds the past and pays tribute to the first creation of that propeller, and with a secret in its name: 334 in reference to the maximum speed.

2021 Maserati Ghibli



Despite the discontinuity of this model, Maserati is immersed in the development of a complete range of models that include the greece in hybrid, combustion and 100% electric versions; Granturismo and Grancabrio in combustion and zero emissions version; as well as the MC20 and the GT2 Stradale. They also work to offer a new lift and quattroporte very soon.

Jaguar will take another course this 2025. In order to production of its F-Type, the brand prepares to transform its porpholio with a four-door electric GT, very different from all of the above, to the head.

2023 Jaguar F-Type



This Deportivo says goodbye with more than 87,000 units sold since it went on sale in 2013 in convertible version.

AGUAR F-TYPE OF 2024



Another remarkable example is found in Seat, who says goodbye to its standard holder, the largest SUV that had taken to date, the Tarraco. «He achieved excellent results by marketing 12,000 units in Spain since its launch at the end of 2018, being practically permanent among the SUV of seven best -selling places in Spain. After analyzing the evolution of the market, we enter to compete in the segment with the Terramar Cupra, ”they tell ABC from the Spanish firm.

Sports

Audi has also had to say goodbye to its TT, a model that there for 1998 caused a sensation for its rounded lines, its low roof and its futuristic appearance.

Audi TT of 1998



Moreover, its launch marked a before and after in the compact sports segment, offering a unique combination of design, performance and quality.

2024 Audi TT



But Audi’s decision to focus on electric models and SUV led to the end of TT production, highlighting the transition from the German brand to an electrified future.

A movement that Porsche also passes by announcing that the next generation of 718 will be purely electric.

Porsche 718 Cayman of 2027



Which means that no more Cayman and Boxster models will no longer occur.

Porsche Cayman of 2005



It is clear that they are bad times for sports versions, because Hyundai has also ceased the production for Europe of the N I20 and I30 versions.

R4 or Capri: winks of the past for the rebirth of mythical models

Recovering mythical cars names is fashionable. But not only the name, also to use winks for which these models were a success in its time. In the first place is the new Renault 4 e-Tech, inspired by the original R4 forms, popularly known as “four cans”, manufactured in Valladolid until 1990, and that came to sell more than eight million units. Now it is a SUV with round headlights, an inclined trunk and the canvas roof.

NEW RENAULT 4 Electric E-Tech



There is also the Ford Capri, a 100% electric SUV inspired by the original sports classic two doors of the same name. Some wink maintains that model that was born in the late 60s and almost two million units were sold in less than thirty years of life.

New Electric Ford Capri



In the same way that Opel has recovered one of their most ‘off -road’ names for its new SUV. Thus the new border is born, which is now more SUV and not as’ off-road as that of the 90s; although it intends to “face everything.”

Finally, Mitsubishi has decided to get on this trend and has announced that one of the new SUVs that will launch this 2025 will be called Grandis. It remains to be expected if you will pick up the legacy of what was a seven -seater minivan, but the brand ensures that “it will be spacious and versatile, in addition to insurance and comfortable for the whole family.”