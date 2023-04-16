The last three plants in the European country were disconnected from the power grid on Saturday night, marking the end of six decades of the nuclear age. Greens celebrated decision, but conservatives and liberals criticized closing. A historic day in Germany. The last three nuclear power plants that were still operating in German territory were disconnected from the grid on Saturday night (15/05), marking the end of the nuclear era in the country, more than six decades after the inauguration of the first reactor.

The nuclear power plants Isar 2, in Bavaria, Neckarwestheim, in Baden-Württemberg, and Emsland, in Lower Saxony, were the last ones in operation in Germany, after the country put into practice, in the 2000s, a plan to gradually abandon atomic energy , which was reinforced after 2011, in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

The closure of the plants not only marks the end of the nuclear age in Germany, but also the culmination of decades of environmental activism against this form of energy production.

The first plant to be shut down on Saturday was Emsland, built in 1988, shortly after 22:30 (local time, 17:30 in Brasilia), according to operator RWE. Then it was the turn of Isar 2, disconnected at 23:52 after more than 30 years of operation, according to operator Preussen Elektra. The last mill to confirm the shutdown was Neckarwestheim. The plant ended its operation at 23:59, after 45 years of operation.

The authorization to operate the plants expired at 00:00.

The final closure, initially scheduled for the end of December, was postponed for just over three months because of the effects of the War in Ukraine, but as April 15 approached, the German government – ​​formed by a coalition of social -democrats, greens and liberals – did not signal the possibility of further postponements.

decades of dispute

Hardly any topic has polarized the public, especially in West Germany, for as many decades as nuclear power. June 17, 1961 marked the beginning of the German nuclear age, when the Kahl plant in Bavaria supplied electricity to the public grid for the first time. 22,596 days passed between the inauguration of the first plant and the closure of the last ones – and there were many heated debates.

Just over 20 years ago, 19 reactors at German nuclear power plants provided up to a third of the country’s electricity. Especially in former West Germany, before reunification, opposition to nuclear energy brought hundreds of thousands of young people to the streets in the 1970s and 1980s.

Then, in 1986, the Chernobyl reactor catastrophe in the then Soviet Union seemed to confirm warnings about the dangers of nuclear energy. In 2002, in Germany, the then Minister of the Environment, Jürgen Trittin, of the Green Party, approved the first timetable for abandoning nuclear energy. The plan was initially postponed and downplayed by later governments, but the plant disaster at Fukushima, Japan, in 2011 finally sealed the fate of Germany’s nuclear power plants. Then-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) used the episode to decree the end of nuclear energy in Germany.

At the end of 2022, the last three nuclear power plants provided only 6% of Germany’s total electricity consumption, but were deemed temporarily necessary for security of supply.

At the same time as completing the phase-out of nuclear energy, Germany has reactivated several coal-fired power plants, although it still intends to phase out this energy source between 2030 and 2038.

The decision was the opposite of other countries, such as the United States, China, France and Great Britain, which rely on nuclear energy to replace fossil fuels that heat the planet. Even Japan has backtracked on its plans to phase out nuclear power.

Reactions in the political milieu

Hours before the closure of Germany’s remaining nuclear power plants, scores of left- and center-left lawmakers and environmental activists applauded the move, while pro-business and conservative politicians warned of the risk to energy security.

Ricarda Lang, head of the Green Party’s parliamentary caucus, wrote on Twitter that the end of nuclear energy “marks a definitive entry into the era of renewable energies” that will allow current generations to “ultimately leave our children with a clear conscience.”

His party recalled in a message on Twitter that Germany already generates about half of its electricity from renewable sources and “we want 80% by 2030”.

The Greens also said that affordable renewable energies “secure energy supplies, protect the climate, make Germany independent from autocrats and lay the foundations for a strong economy and good jobs”.

The parliamentary group of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the subtitle of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, tweeted: “Goodbye nuclear energy! Goodbye unsafe, impure and uneconomical energy policy!” Another tweet showed an image of a collapsing nuclear power plant cooling tower.

On the other hand, the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) bench, which is part of the coalition with the SPD and the Greens, made it clear on Twitter that they are not happy with the closure.

Party leader Christian Lindner, who is also Germany’s finance minister, wrote on Twitter that while renewable energy is the future, “we have to secure our supplies until we have sufficient capacity.”

Lindner said that if it were up to him, Germany would keep the last three plants in reserve.

Conservatives speak of ‘dark day’ for Germany

Conservative opposition politicians were also disappointed, including Markus Söder, governor of the southern state of Bavaria, who told the Focus Online website on Thursday that he wanted the plants to be kept “in reserve”.

Söder accused the coalition government’s decision to be “purely ideological”, adding that it was a “grave mistake to abandon nuclear energy at this time”.

His party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), tweeted about a “dark day for citizens, industry and climate protection in Germany” as a result of the closure.

The head of the largest opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friederich Merz, insisted on Friday that the last three nuclear power plants “are the safest in the world”.

“No other country is reacting to the war in Ukraine and the worsening energy supply situation like Germany,” Merz told public broadcaster NDR.

Business leaders including Peter Adrian, president of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), have called on the government to “expand energy supply and not restrict it further” in view of possible shortages and high prices.

Greenpeace seeks answers on nuclear waste disposal

Before the shutdown, Martin Kaiser, managing director of Greenpeace in Germany, called on the government to ensure the safe disposal of accumulated nuclear waste, which he said will still remain radioactive for millions of years.

Greenpeace organized celebrations at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and in the southern city of Munich to mark the end of the nuclear age.

