Audi has announced its parting ways with two-time DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom, ending a 23-year partnership.

On September 26, Audi organized a special farewell for Ekstrom at the Ingolstadt plant, in the presence of Audi Sport boss Rolf Michl and many other employees.

The event brought the curtain down on Ekstrom’s long tenure with the German manufacturer, where he established himself as one of the most versatile drivers in all of motorsport.

In 2001 he was awarded a factory contract with Audi, two years after winning the Swedish Touring Car Cup with an A4 quattro run by a private team.

The Swedish driver then spent 17 years in the DTM with Audi and his Abt team, and the famous red and blue Red Bull livery he raced in during that time has become an important part of the series’ folklore.

He only retired from the DTM at the end of the 2017 season, in which he collected two titles, 25 victories and 83 podiums, becoming one of the series’ all-time greats.

Outside of the DTM, Ekstrom helped Audi’s customer program secure its first overall victory in a 24-hour race, when he teamed up with Timo Scheider and Greg Franch at the Spa 24 Hours in 2011.

#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Ekstrom has also made a name for himself in other fields, winning the 2016 world rallycross title with his brand-backed EKS team in an Audi S1.

Most recently, he represented Audi in the World Cross-Country Rally, taking the brand’s first stage win at the 2022 Dakar and finishing ninth overall in the drivers’ standings.

“Driving for Audi Sport was like fulfilling a childhood dream,” said the 46-year-old. “Looking back over more than two decades with the four rings, many memories come to mind.”

“I had the opportunity to realize my childhood dreams, such as racing in the DTM, winning races and titles and developing racing cars. Winning the DTM title in 2004 is something I will cherish forever.”

“But it wasn’t just motorsport. I had the chance to meet so many interesting and talented people and take part in many great events.”

“Being involved with the same company for such a long time is quite rare in motorsport, and I am very grateful for this period of my life. I can only say thank you to all the employees at Audi.”

Audi has steadily scaled back all of its official motorsport programs, diverting its resources to its 2026 Formula 1 project with Sauber.

The rally-raid programme, of which he was a part since the beginning, was concluded following the victory earlier this year by Carlos Sainz.

In recent times, Audi has also withdrawn from the DTM, Formula E and has reduced its GT3 program to a supply of spare parts.

The entire endurance driver line-up was disbanded late last year, although some drivers on long-term contracts have been retained by the brand for 2024.

Speaking about Ekstrom’s departure, Audi Sport boss Michl said: “We owe Mattias an immense amount and, in turn, we helped him achieve the greatest successes of his career. Even today, I am impressed not only by his consistent performances, but also by his excellent team spirit. Mattias has never focused solely on racing.”

“He has always helped drive projects forward, supported our developers and promoted the teams he worked with. With these qualities and his string of successes, he is a great role model for many international motorsport talents. We wish him all the best for his future career.”