Real Madrid confirmed this Thursday the departure of French coach Zinedine Zidane, thus ending his second stage at the helm of the Madrid team with which he had a contract until June 30, 2022.

‘Zizou’ returns to leave the bench of the 13 times European champion to which he had returned just ten months after leaving in a somewhat unexpected way, also then with a current contract, on May 31, 2018, days after win the thirteenth European Cup in Kiev, the third in a row.

The Frenchman returned to the club in March 2019 to replace Santiago Solari, who in October had relieved Julen Lopetegui as coach, and his second step as a coach for Real Madrid has not been so successful with only the conquest of two titles: the 2020 Spanish Super Cup and LaLiga Santander 2019-2020.

In this season, Zidane managed that the team, despite its irregularity in the first months, reached the month of May alive both in the Champions League and in the domestic tournament, but was eliminated in the semifinals by English Chelsea and remained behind two points from the champion Atlético de Madrid.

In this way, he leaves Real Madrid with a total of eleven titles (three Champions Leagues, two Leagues, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups and 2 Spanish Super Cups) and as the second most successful coach in the club’s history. , only surpassed by the 14 trophies that Miguel Muñoz got.

