Eibar says goodbye to Primera in a big way. Playing nothing less than against Barcelona, endorsing in his goodbye what has been a precious love story between the small armory town and the elite of Spanish football for seven years. Who knows, even gunsmiths could write another page in history by clawing farewell to a great man. It could be the last team that Messi faced with the elastic culé, the star’s goodbye to LaLiga, but this will not be seen because he has received permission to skip this class. What is clear is that going down with a victory would be the best finishing touch to a bitter year, although by sheer inertia it was known that this moment would come sooner or later.

The Gipuzkoan club must, from now on, begin to create an exciting project. There is still good economic health and a well-earned prestige so that good footballers want to stop at Eibar and assume the responsibility of trying to be as high as possible. That won’t last too many years, so the work to get back to First must be immediate. Now only sports should prevail. The rest is irrelevant. Starting tomorrow there will be significant changes in the club. Returning to the true essence will be key to the future of Ipurua.