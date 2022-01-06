Find someone to defend you like Sergio Perez defended Max Verstappen this year. If you have it, your World Cup is closer. The championship we are talking about, that of Formula 1, has taken the path of Red Bull also thanks to the Mexican, hired in December 2020 in place of Alex Albon. In terms of pure performance, the change was not as drastic as Milton Keynes hoped, but it did happen: Perez swung between dull and convincing races, scoring a win in Baku and five podiums of the season but resulting in the driver with fewer points among the top. -4.

However, that was not his World Cup. It was clear that the task of Checo was to help Super Max and Red Bull break Mercedes’ dominance. The youth policy had to be set aside: there is one of Verstappen, the rest does not make a difference. And then, if you wanted to win immediately, you had to rely on experience. Here is explained the choice of Perez, which from this point of view has paid off. The Mexican is not Verstappen either, but when he was called into question most of the time he did his. And sometimes it took away vital points from Lewis Hamilton.

Two episodes above all: Istanbul And Abu Dhabi. In Turkey Perez defended his position on the seven-time world champion even if Franco Baresi had not been in the Italy-Brazil in 1994. And then Yas Marina’s masterpiece, when the team asked him to slow down Hamilton. Said, done: because of the obstruction of Checo, Sir Lewis lost eight seconds to Verstappen and was unable to reach the window for a strategic pit stop. From that lost time she would have started there avalanche of episodes closed by the decision to restart the race on the last lap and the overtaking of Super Max in Hamilton. To the delight of the Dutchman, Chris Horner and the Red Bull world. Because if you can’t be a Verstappen, you can be a Perez, and still be decisive for the World Cup.

Sergio Perez, 190 points. 4th place. Average: 8.64 points. In 2020: 4th place

Rating: 6½ | Squire