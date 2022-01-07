In January 2021, the Ferrari fans did not have high hopes for the championship that would come shortly thereafter, but of one thing they were certain: Charles Leclerc was the captain to trust during the storm, and Carlos Sainz the faithful squire. Twelve months later, the world turned upside down: on the one hand, 2021 gave a glimpse of the way out of a complicated labyrinth, on the other Sainz has imposed himself, and how. Other than a second guide: the Spaniard has generated doubts in Maranello about the hierarchies of 2022. Now how do we compare it with Leclerc? Will someone start from the front or will they be even?

If we look at numbers and performances, the balance hangs on Sainz’s side, who beat his teammate in terms of points (164.5-159), podiums (4-1) and top-10 appearances (20-18) ). The Monegasque, on the other hand, did better in qualifying (86 thousandths of an average), also winning two pole positions. The data, as usual, must be contextualized, otherwise they lose value: not considering Monte-Carlo (where he has the blame for the Saturday accident), Leclerc at the Hungaroring had excellent potential but was hit from the start by Stroll, at Silverstone he went a nail from victory, while in Sochi fate turned its back on him in the final tussle. Bagarre which instead rewarded Sainz, who better capitalized on the potential of the car. And above all, it offered this type of performance in the first year. Here is our 8.5 explained to Sainz while Leclerc (but yes, a little spoiler) will take a lower grade.

Ferrari has more than a constant driver in its hands. Imola say it, when Sainz was already attached to Leclerc in the second race, Monte-Carlo (where he had the pace for pole, and therefore for victory), the Interlagos sprint qualification. Sainz started out in the name of continuity but gradually added intelligence and quality. Features that will be invaluable in 2022, when it will be necessary to interpret a car seen only on paper and simulator for now. In short, as the son of art himself explained, “if the car is there, I am there”. The others are warned, including Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz, 164.5 points. 5th place. Average: 7.48 points. In 2020: 6th place

Rating: 8½ | Smooth Operator