No team like Alpine has been able to take advantage of the opportunities with both riders. The classification confirms it: fifth place in the constructors’ classification despite the fact that the A521 was the sixth or seventh force in several events. The start of the season seemed to confirm these predictions: until the double Austrian event, AlphaTauri and Aston Martin had respectively 16 and 12 points ahead. From Silverstone onwards theAlpine he put the turbo, scoring points in all the Grands Prix (except Austin).

The icing on the cake came naturally to Hungary: resounding success of Esteban Ocon in a crazy race, conditioned by accidents at the start and by the strategic error of Mercedes, which forced Lewis Hamilton to make a difficult comeback on a tortuous circuit. The Brit could have done it, but he found a Fernando on his way Alonso leonino, who defended Ocon’s first place by keeping behind the Mercedes ace for ten laps and thus having a leading role in the Alpine victory. The first since 2008, considering the historic Renault name.

The French have built their championship on a constant presence in the top-10 and two exploits: in addition to that of the Hungaroring, the third place of Alonso in Qatar. The management of the tire by the two-time world champion was amazing, able to give a driving lesson to drivers who drove much more competitive cars. “Tell Esteban to defend like a lion“: Ocon did it on Sergio Perez, and as much as he could he helped his teammate to get back on the podium after seven years. This harmony will be one of the strengths for a team that dreams of being great again in 2022: this is the Plan studied with Alonso, who on the other hand did not ‘bother’ to enter the top-10. Nando he wants victory, the Alpine too. In a month we will know if these are just tender ambitions.

Alpine, 155 points. 5th place. Average: 7.05 points. In 2020: 5th place

Rating: 7 | Growing