Demonstrations have been held in various parts of the country. Despite public rejection, the authorities continue to implement the ‘Covid Zero’ policy, which includes mandatory confinements to avoid saturation of the health system with a high number of cases. This happens in the midst of a rebound in infections in that Asian nation.

Chinese social networks echoed the discontent. And it is that protesters took to the streets with shouts of “end the confinement” to demand the end of the confinements in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, which has some four million inhabitants.

Protests were sparked in that area by a deadly fire that killed ten people and went viral on local social media. Some residents believe that the deceased could not leave in time because the building was under quarantine, something that the authorities denied at a press conference early Saturday morning.

The protests were triggered in Urumqi by a deadly fire that killed ten people in the area and that went viral on local networks, generating the matrix that the deceased could not leave on time because the building was under quarantine. The fact was denied by the local authorities, who held a press conference for this purpose in the early hours of Saturday. © Reuters – Video Capture

Discontented citizens sang fragments of the national anthem in the streets referring to breaking slavery, while others demanded an end to the confinements. According to the Reuters news agency, local citizens have experienced closures of up to 100 days.

discontent in the capital

Protests were also registered in other places. In Beijing, the capital, a group of residents in neighborhoods under lockdown policies clashed with authorities and in other places they showed their discontent on a smaller scale.

Reuters reports that on Saturday night at least ten residential complexes rose up against the government’s measures against the pandemic before the regulatory quarantine time expired.

In one of them, the residents took to the streets shouting “end the blockade”.

A general view of a completely empty street after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in the Chaoyang district of Beijing, China, November 26, 2022. © Reuters – Tingshu Wang

And it is that the official narrative of what happened in the Urumqi fire leaves doubts among the inhabitants. In Beijing, a group of citizens complained to local leaders not to initiate a lockdown plan. The neighbors found out about the intentions of the officials when they saw that they placed barriers at their doors. “That tragedy (also used in Urumqi) could have happened to any of us,” they commented.

‘Covid Zero’, the increasingly questioned Chinese strategy against the coronavirus

The Asian giant registered more than 34,000 daily cases of coronavirus in different cities on Friday, which makes the authorities fear a rebound that will affect the local economy, second in the world. Reuters noted that the nation will reduce the amount of cash that banks will have, in order to stabilize the economy.

Sanitation workers in protective suits keep watch behind a barrier in a sealed restaurant area, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Shanghai, China, on November 26, 2022. © REUTERS – Aly Song

Meanwhile, the restrictions are seen more frequently in public places. As in Shanghai, where some regulations were resumed, such as the requirement to carry a negative test to enter libraries, museums, among others.

Despite the fact that the world is gradually opening up to normality after taking a step forward in combating the virus, China maintains its ‘Covid Zero’ policy as a preventive measure against an eventual collapse of health systems.

The strategy, against which more and more critical voices are beginning to be heard, is raised in a country where protests are usually few, if not non-existent. And it comes from the pen of the president and also secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping.

with Reuters