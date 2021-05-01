The province of Granada is looking at the end of July to complete its jab program within all of its health districts, obtaining 70% herd immunity.

The accelerated pace of vaccination roll out in Andalucía and the new accords with the Pfizer / BioNTech starting next week have changed the July target date from a possibility to an elevated probability.

It remains within the ‘probability’ bracket because nobody knows what new tricks the virus may have up its sleeve – India comes to mind.

Around mid month (May) the quantity of available doses in Andalucía is set to double and by June this quantity will grow again. Having said that, whilst Pfizer supplies have grown, AstraZeneca availability has diminished, otherwise we would be looking at the beginning of summer instead of at the doors of August.

Since the beginning of last month, on average, 40,000 doses a week have been administered in the province. The Granada / Metropolitan health district has been using Fermasa (exhibition hall) as a drive-in location for mass vaccinations but they are now looking at incorporating the New Los Cármenes football stadium and the Coliseum in Atarfe for the same purpose.

According to vaccination record, those in the 80s + group have all received their two doses and the 70s group will finish next week the first jabs, most of which have also had the second jab.

The main push over the next two weeks will be to concentrate of those aged between 65 and 75, whilst at the same time conclude the first jab for the 60 to 65.

Editorial note: don’t forget, make sure that your local medical center or doctors surgery (small villages) have your contact details.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)