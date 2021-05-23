A.In this way, no referee has yet been bid farewell to the Bundesliga stage. After BVB’s 3-1 victory, the players from Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen stood in line for 47-year-old referee Manuel Graefe from Berlin, who was retired from the referee guild of the German Football Association (DFB) after reaching the age limit .

The referee, who is highly regarded by players and coaches in the German upper house of football, took his children with him to the field, took a souvenir photo with Erling Haaland and clearly enjoyed the farewell. “That was very moving, phenomenal,” said Gräfe at Sky: “I would like to thank everyone again for their support over the past few weeks, players, coaches, managers.”

He has always had a good relationship “with the boys, and they have given me a lot in the last few weeks and again today. That was really impressive. ”Manuel Graefe left the Bundesliga through the really big goal. The Berliner has definitely deserved it, because with his calm, prudent way of leading the games, not pushing himself into the foreground, also looking for a conversation with the professionals, he has set standards.

Closing words from Gräfe: “I am basically a friend of the fact that it should go after performance.” However, whether there will be another call from the DFB and a return from Gräfe to the Bundesliga stage seems very doubtful.