The red-bellied bulbul, tropical fire ant and water lettuce. They are not your everyday flora and fauna, but these and nineteen other exotic plants and animals are no longer welcome in Europe. The European Union has expanded the list of ‘invasive exotics’.

Certain animals and plants that do not naturally belong in Europe – but do well here – can be (very) harmful to our European and Dutch nature. These are animals and plants that can multiply quickly. Europe believes that this must be stopped. That is why the EU has added 22 new species to the so-called Union list. These ‘invasive exotics’ are prohibited from possessing, trading, breeding, transporting and importing. At the same time, these species must be prevented from reproducing.

Diseases and plagues

These invasive exotics have entered the EU – consciously and unconsciously – through human activity. They have settled in parts of the EU and have negative effects on existing biodiversity. "This may involve competition for space, food, light and nesting facilities, but also because they catch and eat native species or because of the transmission of diseases and pests," according to the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA). Eighteen new animal species and four plant species that are seen as intruders that should be kept out Traders in species added to the Union list are allowed to sell their stock within the European Union for one year after the ban comes into effect.

Solenopsis geminata / Fire Ant © Shutterstock



From clawed frog to tree strangler

In addition to the axis deer and the Thai squirrel, the red-bellied bulbul (a bird from Asia), the king snake and the African clawed frog have also been added to the list. Furthermore, a number of fish, insects, plants, a mussel and a new species of crayfish will henceforth go through life as invasive exotics. Incidentally, it is not the case that the animals occur en masse in our country. For example, the pygmy fire ant has been spotted ‘several times’ since the first sighting in 1988 and the red-bellied bulbul six times (most recently in 2020). The black dwarf catfish, on the other hand, is locally very present. This fish species has reached high densities, especially in a few isolated fens in the south of the Netherlands.

Of the four new plant species, three are found in our country: the Afghan centipede, the tree strangler and water lettuce. These animals and plants usually ended up in the Netherlands through trade or because they hitch a ride with, for example, ships or trucks. Some of the now unwelcome animals were kept as pets, but then released when they grew too large or aggressive.

Pistia stratiotes / Water lettuce. © Getty Images/iStockphoto



Death by natural causes

The NVWA has announced that owners of exotic invasive animals may keep them until they die of natural causes. “The animals may not be sold and releasing them into the wild is also prohibited. In addition, it must be prevented that an animal reproduces or escapes. The prohibited plants may also remain in the garden or pond, but may not multiply or spread further. Throw the plant in the waste bin for residual waste and not in the green bin or on a compost heap,” according to the regulator.

According to the NVWA, not many people have come forward with questions about the new ban. The organization is now mainly focusing on publicity and awareness. The supervisor will carry out risk-oriented inspections to determine whether the prohibitions on owning or selling the relevant flora and fauna are being violated.

