Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West has 30 million followers on Twitter, while reality star Kim Kardashian has almost 200 million fans on Instagram. Hardly anyone is posted as much on the Internet as “Kimye”. Now the parents of four are getting divorced.

NAfter almost seven years, the marriage of rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian is over. Kardashian filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Friday, court documents submitted to the AP news agency said.

The couple have four children together. According to a report by the celebrity portal TMZ, which first reported on the separation, they want to share custody of North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (21 months). According to this, there should also be a marriage contract in order to divide up the joint assets. According to the magazine “Forbes” it amounts to 2.1 billion dollars (1.7 billion euros).

Hardly any celebrity couple has been so in the public eye in recent years as “Kimye”, the two were also masters of self-presentation for their millions of fans who follow them on social media on the Internet. The 40-year-old Kardashian was best known for her reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashian”, which will be discontinued in 2021 after 14 years.

West (43), who became a hip-hop star with hits like “Stronger” and “Gold Digger”, recently caused a sensation with a presidential candidacy in the USA and confused statements at the start of his election campaign.

Kardashian has already been married twice. In 2000, the then 19-year-old married music producer Damon Thomas and divorced in 2004. In 2011, Kardashian and former professional basketball player Kris Humphries tied the knot. The wedding was also cannibalized in two episodes in “Keeping Up With The Kardashian”. Kardashian filed for divorce after just three months and got together with West in 2012. For him it was the first marriage.

At the empty San Francisco Giants baseball stadium after North was born in 2013, West asked Kardashian if she would like to become his wife. The two married on May 24, 2014 in a fortress in Florence.

Many prophesied that the marriage would end quickly, given the dominant personalities of the two. In fact, they were often separated by their different job responsibilities. West drove his fashion brand Yeezy, while Kardashian went from reality star to businesswoman and sold cosmetics and smartphone apps under her name, among other things. The Chicago native spent the last few months in particular on his ranch in Wyoming.

Kardashian’s carefully curated online personality for her almost 200 million followers on Instagram was often in stark contrast to West’s appearances, who sometimes disturbed his 30 million fans with tirades on Twitter. He also dragged his wife into an online feud with musician Taylor Swift.

In July 2020, he wrote that he had tried to get a divorce, that Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, was a tyrant and that the family wanted to force him into psychiatric treatment. Kardashian responded to the now-deleted tweet by soliciting compassion for West, who was struggling with mental health problems.

West was a declared supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, but then ran himself in the election last year without being able to win any significant votes. He hasn’t posted a tweet since election night.