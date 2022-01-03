He judged his season 4 out of 5: we more or less agree with him, albeit on a different scale (which goes up to 10). The debut in Formula 1 of Nikita Mazepin it was certainly not up to par, started in the worst way even before hitting the track. The controversies related to some unhappy social publications have not favored a serene welcome, however conditioned by the fact of being a pay-driver (even if he is certainly not the first and will not be the last) and to have obtained by a whisker a super license at the end of 2020.

However, the precedents in the minor leagues – starting from F2 – were not so bad for the young Russian, capable of winning races and fighting hard enough for top positions. Not a few insiders, in fact, saw more intense competition within Haas with Mick Schumacher, also because it was already clear that the season just ended would be a transitional one for the team led by Guenther Steiner.

The reality of the facts, however, was quite different, with the German objectively on another level and Nikita struggling with serious difficulties in adapting to the machine. Many mistakes, accidents, spins, and big gaps accumulated by Mick both on the flying lap and on the race pace. Several times during the year Mazepin complained – both directly and indirectly – of clear differences between his car and that of Schumacher, with the latter benefiting from the more competitive package made available by Haas. However, not even the change of the frame helped him to improve his performance significantly.

However, the ability not to pass indifferent inside the Circus, giving in a certain sense liveliness in the rear and unexpectedly finding himself at the center of disputed episodes in the fight for the title with Lewis Hamilton (both in free practice in Jeddah and in Abu Dhabi). Next year will be an important crossroads for Nikita, who will actually tell us how much he is worth and will have the cards to play with the rest of the group, even though his place is still safe.

Nikita Mazepin, 0 points. 21st place. Average: 0 points. In 2020: –

Rating: 4+ | The next one will be better