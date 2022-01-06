A life of Latifi. Always there, in the slums of the grid, as long as there is, constantly looking for an opportunity to claw points. The Canadian already in 2020, with three finishes just outside the points-zone, had shown us a double nature: on the one hand an orderly and ordinary driver, on the other an inclination to sometimes become what in his part is called the show stealer, that is the one who steals the show. All this, of course, parameterized to the strength and limited capabilities of Williams. A team that Latifi, together with George Russell, brought back to the points in the Hungarian Grand Prix, after years of very sad results.

Of course, Latifi enjoyed good luck at the Hungaroring and at Spa. But the Canadian showed up for the appointment with luck, and this is a merit. In short, it has always been there. There was also when others wanted it to disappear, like in Abu Dhabi, where it gave way to Lewis Hamilton’s nightmare. Going to the wall with five laps to go, the Canadian has reopened a closed World Cup with two rounds. For this reason he received the ovation of the fans of Max Verstappen but above all insults, insults and threats from self-styled Hamilton fans. But in reality small and ignorant people, put in their place with class by Latifi himself on social networks.

In 2022 Latifi will start his third season with Williams. For the first time he will not be a supporting actor in the shadow of the first driving, as George Russell has finally been promoted to Mercedes. At his side there will be Alex Albon, which comes from a year of inactivity in F1, but for this very reason he wants to redeem himself. And, as a talent, it is superior. However, the Canadian has shown that he can feel great in Formula 1, and for the Thai it will not be a walk in front of him, especially in the first Grands Prix, when he will have to get used to a car that is totally different in concept and performance than the Red Bull.

Nicholas Latifi, 7 points. 17th place. Average: 0.32 points. In 2020: 21st place

Rating: 6+ | Decisive