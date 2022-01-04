A 6 politician for the premiere of Mick Schumacher in Formula 1. An overall positive season, but difficult to evaluate being at the wheel of a Haas that already in mid-2020 gave up any development projecting directly to 2022. The real goal of the German rookie was to win the comparison with his teammate Nikita Mazepin team, a successful operation without too much effort and brought home as best it could not.

The Russian driver, however, appeared well below the performance level glimpsed in F2, which is why Mick also lacks a minimum reference on which to evaluate his speed skills. The icing on the cake is represented by the two Q2s centered over the course of the year, while among the flaws certainly the high number of accidents (first in the ranking of damages per driver).

The experience accumulated in these 22 GPs, without too much pressure despite the surname, will help a lot in 2022, provided that Haas manages to regain the enamel of two or three years ago and put a car on the track at least fighting in the middle of the group.

Mick Schumacher, 0 points. 19th place. Average: 0 points. In 2020: –

Rating: 6 | Good the first