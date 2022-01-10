Going from the third-fourth best car on the grid to the seventh force in the championship is not easy for any driver. The adaptation of Lance Stroll to the new reality of ‘his’ Aston Martin, which has shown since the first races of the season that it cannot compete on an equal footing with the other forces in the center of the group, however, was too complicated and did not bring appreciable results. It is true that the Canadian has been more consistent than the new and titled team-mate Sebastian Vettel, hitting more top-10 finishes than the German, but the overall standings saw him beaten by the German veteran.

Where the former Ferrari driver has been able to design small masterpieces, as in Baku, Stroll has wasted his opportunities with red pencil mistakes. In Azerbaijan his race ended due to the burst of a tire, but it should be remembered that in qualifying he had himself eliminated himself, ending up against the wall at the start of Q1. Stroll’s big fault was that he never caught the ball in the many ‘crazy’ races he has offered this season. A step backwards for the Montreal native, who in the past had instead shown a certain instinct for races full of chaos and confusion, as evidenced by his three podiums at Baku 2017, Monza and Sakhir 2020.

The symbolic race of Stroll’s lack of coldness is perhaps that of Budapest. While the chaos generated by Valtteri Bottas was unleashed in front of him, the # 18 of the Aston Martin house was unable to refrain from delaying the braking to the limit, losing control of his car on the wet track and thus generating a second carom that put end to his race and that of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. A mistake of immaturity quite serious for a driver who has finished his fifth season in Formula 1. How highlights the sixth place in Losail shines, but it is too little to be able to judge the whole season as sufficient.

Lance Stroll, 34 points. 13th place. Average: 1.55 points. In 2020: 11th place

Rating: 5½ | Impalpable