Premise: it is not a career report card. Otherwise Kimi’s Raikkonen it would have many other connotations and considerations. The focus is on 2021, a certainly difficult year, not only for him but also for teammate Antonio Giovinazzi. The identity card doesn’t lie, and driving at 42 shouldn’t be a joke, especially in this Formula 1 where concentration and attention to detail are constantly skyrocketing. From this point of view, too many mistakes, especially in the second part of the race, as evidence of how it was really time for retirement. Accidents like the one in Austria with Sebastian Vettel are not like him. On the other hand, certain statements are from him: unfortunately, this and little else remains of the ‘old’ Kimi.

Of course, the car and the team certainly didn’t help him. He and Giovinazzi also had to race against a team at best unsuitable for certain stages. Slow car, cumbersome organization in the pits (the Italian especially paid for it) and overtaking Williams, who put their nose in front of the constructors’ standings with a pinch of good (and deserved) fate. Iceman scored ten points, a booty that puts him ahead of Giovinazzi.

Antonio was preferred in qualifying, even going twice in Q3, a goal objectively not within Raikkonen’s reach. Which, however, made the experience in the race prevail, even with all age limits and thanks also to a hand from the team. 80% of the turnover comes from two races (Sochi and Mexico City) in which Raikkonen showed at least the solidity and pace of the old days. But in short, few flashes and too dispersed throughout the season. Right to retire, right also to open the doors to other competitions. Why don’t you compete at 42 if you lack passion, beyond that indifferent air that has always been given. Thanks and enjoy the continuation, Kimi.

Kimi Raikkonen, 10 points. 16th place. Average: 0.5 points. In 2020: 16th place

Rating: 5+ | Swan song