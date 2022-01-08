With work, perseverance and, above all, talent, in the end George Russell he made it. From 2022 we should get serious: no more Williams, who in this three-year period of noble has only had the name but not the placements in the standings; it’s time to Mercedes, where he will confront ‘His Majesty’ Lewis Hamilton. If George got to this point, it was also thanks to 2021, the year in which he reinforced his candidacy for the star of the future. In fact, the first world championship points with Williams and performance in qualifying as a special driver arrived.

Yeah, on Saturday. What do we want to talk about? From the four appearances in Q3 despite having the eighth (if not the penultimate) car of the lot? From the two top-10s in a row in Austria? Or from Sochi and Spa? On these last two occasions, Russell has outdone himself. Okay, in Russia he used the wild card of dry tires, but first you have to qualify in Q3, then you have to have the clarity to think about it. In Belgium, the apotheosis: sensational lap in the rain, second historical place on a track that has crowned many greats of the past. A lesson in technique and courage with which he placed himself behind Hamilton, which in the wet he would only have to teach. And this adds spice to a 2022 that promises to be sparkling at Mercedes, between a disappointed Lewis for the 2021 final and a free-range Russell, eager to prove that he can stay in Mercedes and can win.

For the final victory, however, a much better Sunday pace is needed. I agree that on Williams it is easier to hide the flaws on the flying lap than in the race, but the Briton has too many times made the step of the shrimp between qualifying and the Grand Prix. But we are still talking about a boy in his third year in Formula 1, who will have the time to improve and, from next year, the right car.

George Russell, 16 points. 15th place. Average: 0.73 points. In 2020: 18th place

Rating: 8 | Little Star