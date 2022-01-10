How is it possible that a driver who wins a race putting an end to a fast that had lasted for almost a decade at McLaren ends the season with just a 6 minus on the report card? It can happen, if the driver’s question is a certain one Daniel Ricciardo, who was even more critical of himself given that he assigned himself a 5.5 vote for his 2021, an average between a first part of the season of 4 and a second of 7.

The Australian arrived in McLaren fresh from fifth place obtained a year ago at the wheel of the Renault. The expectations towards the former Red Bull were very high, but Lando Norris overshadowed Daniel Ricciardo at the beginning of 2021. The result of the Monaco Grand Prix, former home garden of the McLaren driver. In the Principality Lando Norris got on the podium, while Ricciardo found himself outside the points zone.

The hunger, the talent and the frustrations accumulated in the first part of 2021 Daniel Ricciardo vented them all in the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, where he was simply exceptional. The McLaren for the whole year was a decidedly effective car on fast circuits and the format that provided for the Sprint Qualifying on Saturday combined with the penalty of Valtteri Bottas for the use of power unit components extra than those provided for by the regulation constituted a Magic potion that Ricciardo drank to the last drop and found himself performing in the usual shoey on the top step of the podium of the Temple of Speed.

The Monza exploit therefore saved Daniel Ricciardo’s season, who in the second half of the season raised his performance on average, as demonstrated by other high points such as the Qualification of Spa and fifth place in Gedda. Unfortunately there was also no lack of errors from the Marches, such as the rear-end collision against Bottas in Mexico at the start. In 2022 the page is turned and Ricciardo’s hope is to sit behind the wheel of a McLaren closest to the top of the rankings. The doubts he harbored towards him were partially mitigated by the success of Monza and the enamel found in the championship finale.

Daniel Ricciardo, 115 points. 8th place. Average: 5.23 points. In 2020: 5th place

Rating: 6- | Indecipherable