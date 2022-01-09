It wasn’t easy to rate Charles Leclerc. On the other hand, there was little in his year that was simple and straightforward. He exalted himself in the first half of the season, even in circuits where Ferrari should have been silent (Silverstone). But he became sad with time, while Carlos Sainz blossomed definitively and beat him in his first year at Ferrari.

Mind you, we are not talking about a season to be thrown away, although the Monegasque has lost the comparison both with his teammate and with Lando Norris (with a superior car in the end of the season). But it was reasonable to expect much more, above all because this year too Leclerc has shown that he has potential for the top tiers of the standings: without, you won’t start from pole twice with this year’s Ferrari. And it is also true, however, that both starts at the post were put in a safe by the early interruption of Q3 and that at least one of those (Monte-Carlo) was attackable.

Clearly, we are talking about the driver on whom Ferrari has been planning its future for years, so he is naturally inclined to discuss. Then 2021 gave valid arguments to both fans and critics: never like this time we have to judge with all the ifs and buts of the case. For us it is a season of six and a half: an abundant sufficiency. It would have been 8 if Leclerc had had an equally good second half, or if his highs had been sharper. But there is always a ‘but’: pole in Monte-Carlo, but an accident that compromises the race; pole in Baku, but with the help of Lewis Hamilton’s slipstream. On Silverstone, nothing to say: great weekend and historic victory vanished a few kilometers from the end. That Leclerc gives hope to the Ferrari fans, the one in the last few races is a step behind Sainz. Case? Bad luck? Tiredness? Suffering for a perhaps underestimated companion? 2022 will tell us.

Charles Leclerc, 159 points. 7th place. Average: 7.23 points. In 2020: 8th place

Rating: 6½ | In discussion