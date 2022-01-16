The disappointment ‘award’ of 2021 can only go to theAston Martin by billionaire Lawrence Stroll. The Canadian manager had focused heavily on the rebranding of the Silverstone team, which in the previous two years had raced under the name of Racing Point, even touching third place in the constructors’ classification at the end of the 2020 season. The one that ended in December was to be the championship of the definitive jump. of quality for the British team, waiting to get even closer to the top of the grid with the long-awaited regulatory revolution of 2022. In reality, however, the last year was covered by Aston with the shrimp step.

The team went from fourth to seventh in the constructors’ championship, despite the arrival of the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. The English team – whose AMR21, as well as the RP20, was clearly of Mercedes’ inspiration – paid heavily for the modification of some rules on the aerodynamics of the single-seaters, in particular with regard to the bottom of the cars, which completely upset the performance of the car. ‘car. There were some treble, signed by Vettel, such as in Monte-Carlo and especially in Baku, where the German achieved a splendid second position after starting 11th. Stroll also shined in some races – above all the Losail one in which he finished sixth – but both drivers were able to patch up the car’s defects.

Worse than that, the team also took part in it, certainly not perfect in terms of race management and strategies. Above all, the sensational mess combined in Hungary, where a problem related to fuel consumption led to the disqualification of Sebastian Vettel’s car after the German had hit the second podium of the season, at the end of a crazy race. Mistakes and disappointing results led, at the beginning of this 2022, to the decision to change team principal. Stroll senior has removed from his role Otmar Szafnauer, historical figure of the team, choosing to entrust the team to the management of Mike Krack, returning from ten years of experience in BMW and old acquaintance of Vettel. The hope for the season that starts in March is to reverse the course.

Aston Martin, 77 points. 7th place. Average: 3.50 points. In 2020: 4th place

Rating: 5- | Disappointment