A farewell with the hope that it will be just a goodbye. Antonio Giovinazzi ends his three-year experience in Formula 1 with Alfa Romeo with a battered season both on the track and within the team. The Apulian driver has consistently shown that he has a great foot, especially on the flying lap from qualifying, with a great desire to optimize his speed also on the race pace.

Unfortunately, however, a car not up to par with rivals in the center of the group e many, too many strategy errors by the pit wall of the Italian-Swiss team they conditioned him in achieving much better results than the only three points collected this year. The international press and the entire paddock were very close to Antonio when Frederic Vasseur announced the engagement of the Chinese Guanyu Zhou in his place, fully supporting him and wishing him a return as soon as possible.

We know very well the difficulties of managing to get a place without succulent green suitcases for the teams or adequate support from a high-level Academy, but the examples of Ocon and Albon still leave hopes alive. In the meantime, however, it will be necessary to do well in Formula E: the skills to take away the satisfactions are all there, as well as to adapt quickly to cars and circuits that are very different from those of the top series. Good luck, Antonio!

Antonio Giovinazzi, 3 points. 18th place. Average: 0.14 points. In 2020: 17th place

Rating: 6+