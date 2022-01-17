Once upon a time there was Toro Rosso, considered by all simply as the ‘B team’ of Red Bull, whose one function was to make the young prospects of the Milton Keynes team grind kilometers, waiting for a future promotion in first place. squad. In recent years, however, the music has changed. Sure, the ‘new’ Alpha Tauri it still remains a satellite team, but the performance of the Faenza team has grown exponentially, making the working group headed by Franz Tost no longer just the support leg of the Austrian family, but an authentic point of reference in the very balanced battle of group center.

Much of the splendid results brought home by the team are thanks to Pierre Gasly, able this year to conquer his third podium in three consecutive seasons and to bring the AlphaTauri to the record of points in its history. There were many special weekends for the young transalpine. What stands out – for the final result – is Baku’s third place. But, especially in qualifying, the treble was certainly not lacking: the front row of Losail and the numerous placings between fourth and sixth place on Saturday testify to this. In the race, the Rouen native sometimes collected less than expected, but the AT02 has repeatedly proved capable of getting close to the pace of Ferrari and McLaren in performance.

Fifth place in the constructors’ standings has vanished more due to the inexperience of Yuki Tsunoda and for the greater ability of Ocon and Alonso to exploit favorable circumstances rather than actual demerits of the Italian team. The single-seater built in Faenza was probably the fifth force on the track. All these elements can only make us imagine a bright future for the ‘heir’ team of the Minardi tradition. The new technical regulation represents a further opportunity to reduce the gap from those in front. The budget cap, similarly, should suit a working group accustomed to making the most of limited resources.

AlphaTauri, 142 points. 6th place. Average: 6.45 points. In 2020: 7th place

Rating: 7+ | Always better