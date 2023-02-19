Home page World

After Microsoft’s Bing chatbot recently gave abusive and inappropriate answers, Microsoft has now restricted its use.

Redmond, Washington (USA) – Strange incidents at Microsoft: After the software group’s Bing chatbot had spat out strange answers several times in the recent past, Microsoft has now restricted its use. The Bing chatbot is actually supposed to use artificial intelligence – similar to ChatGPT by Open.AI – can also answer complex questions and conduct extensive conversations. The software giant is responding to a number of incidents in which the text robot got out of hand and formulated answers that were perceived as offensive and inappropriate, How kreiszeitung.de reported. Still want Microsoft Artificial Intelligence soon in its Office products use.

AI is becoming encroaching: Microsoft only allows 50 questions per day for the Bing chatbot

in one Blog entry Microsoft announced that it would now limit Bing chats to 50 questions per day and five per session. “Our data showed that the vast majority of people find the answers they are looking for within 5 rounds,” the Bing team explained. Only about one percent of chat conversations contain more than 50 messages. When users reach the limit of five entries per session, Bing will prompt them to start a new topic.

Microsoft had previously warned against engaging in lengthy conversations with the AI ​​chatbot, which is still in a testing phase. Longer chats with 15 or more questions could result in Bing “repeating itself or prompting or provoking responses that aren’t necessarily helpful or don’t match our intended tonality.”

Microsoft chatbot for Bing urges New York Times reporter to divorce his wife

A test of the Bing chatbot by a reporter from the New York Times taken care of. In a dialogue lasting more than two hours, the chatbot claimed that he loved the journalist. He then asked the reporter to separate from his wife.

Other users had previously pointed out the chatbot’s “inappropriate behavior”. For example, the Bing software told a user that it would probably choose its own survival over his. With another user, she insisted that it was 2022. When he insisted that 2023 was the correct year, the text robot became abusive. The chatbot also threatened a philosophy professor, saying “I can blackmail you, I can threaten you, I can hack you, I can embarrass you, I can ruin you,” before deleting the threat himself.

Artificial intelligence: Microsoft Bing chatbot gives ‘inappropriate answers’ and becomes abusive

Microsoft relies on technology from the start-up OpenAI for its Bing chatbot and supports the Californian AI company with billions. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sees the integration of AI functions as an opportunity to reverse the market conditions in competition with the Google group Alphabet. He also wants to use AI to secure the supremacy of his office software and drive cloud business with Microsoft Azure.

Google has launched its own AI offensive with the chatbot Bard to counter the push by Microsoft and OpenAI. According to a report by CEO Sundar Pichai Business Insider asked its employees to drive forward the further development of the system at full speed: they should invest two to four hours of their weekly working time in training the chatbot. (with dpa material)