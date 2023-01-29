The Region V of the National System of Physical Culture and Sport (SINADE), highlights the importance of joining efforts to establish agreements with the organization of the regional stage of the CONADE Nationals 2023 to put people first.

The sports institutes of Tlaxcala, Oaxaca, Hidalgo and Veracruz, states that make up, together with Puebla, said region, were present at the ceremony.

“It is important that the conditions of the new regionalization are carried out in each of the sports organizations so that it is the venue for the next competitions,” said Cuauhtémoc Romero, director of National and Selective Sports Events of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE).

The objective of this process is to raise the sporting quality of athletes of different types, as in the case of Tlaxcala who will host the regional Chess from March 24 to 26, Hidalgo will receive the box discipline from March 29 to April 1 and Puebla will host the taekwondo competitions from March 30 to April 1.

The sports officials They also addressed general issues such as registration calendars, coaches’ eligibility, entity changes, awards, as well as accreditations, general logistics and services towards this national sports fair.