Anime is for any time, but there is always something that motivates you to watch a particular series, and in this hurricane season – no, not Fernanda Melchor’s season – we are presented with a very interesting climate in which we can curl up and watch some series that give us more shelter than at other times, I bring perfect recommendations for the climate and they range from complex shojo to more seinen series.

I mean I thought of some anime series that have rainy weather to make you snuggle up on the couch or in your bed with a good coffee and pancito and get ready to enjoy the rainy days that Tlaloc brings, in some places more terrible than for others, but if you are in a position to shelter in your home to watch anime, take advantage of it! It is one of the delights of life!

Remember that it is not always possible to embrace the rain like this, however, if you have the opportunity, I invite you to think about it a lot and feel it enough too. Ultimately, it is a very beautiful natural hug, which can be problematic when it gets out of control. However, I hope that from where you read us you can find a benevolent rain.

Environments are very important for stories—from anime to literature—so, it is interesting to delve into those types of small, big “details” because they could tell us more than the words and actions of the characters themselves, what What happens on rainy days in anime?

Below I present series full of rain that are perfect for this season. Without further ado, check out the anime you could watch depending on your mood.

Summer anime to receive the rains

After the Rain

After the Rain It’s a beautiful anime, and of course, it won’t always be raining, sometimes in The anime—or in the stories in general—focus more on the idea of ​​rain, what it symbolizes and what it implies, For example, what happens when we see the rain through the window or when it soaks us? But what if we run in the rain to get to a place on time and then, whether we arrive or not? Let’s elaborate on the degrees of rainfall, what about storms and breezes?

Anyway, Akira Tachibana is the protagonist of After the rain She is 17 years old and is very depressed because although she was

An excellent athlete, an injury to her Achilles will limit her career. After an operation she meets Masaki Kondo, the owner of a cafeteria who is 45 years old and who serves her a coffee and tries to cheer her up, after which the girl is captivated by Kendo’s kindness and empathy.

Looking to spend more time with him, she asks him for a job at his cafeteria.

Protocol: Rain

A young man is depressed after the death of his father, but he is also a gamer who spends his time in specialized cafes in Japan. A light will lift his spirits when he decides to start an eSports team and also has to deal with different eventualities.

So Protocol: Rain brings the beauty of rain further into the story’s plot that is pierced by a fresh sadness.

xxxHolic

It’s true that there are more classic anime arcs and scenes with a rainy atmosphere than stories that deal with deluges, however, it is also true that deliveries with a melancholic air are ideal for the rain.

In addition, this installment of CLAMP has a very interesting supernatural air, so it is perfect to spend this hurricane season, plus one of the first episodes shows us Zahiki Warashi, the girl of the rain and the end the god of lightning, so it’s a series of interesting spaces and environments.

Source: CLAMP

We recommend: Yubisaki to Renren could be the best shojo of 2024, I explain why

A plus: the beautiful films of Makoto Shinkai — Time with You and The Garden of Words

Of course, a film with a huge cup of coffee and a video call has to be ideal for the weather, also to watch with the family in a single afternoon, instead of on weekends when we watch a series that will take months to finish, the best option is a movie.

Makoto Shinkai’s films, in general, are perfect for this, however, there are a couple that are even more powerful in this climate. On the one hand we have The time with you which is one of the most famous movies after the release of Your Name.

This mixes the adventures of a couple of children who build a romance while trying to survive, and also plays with the fantastic elements that usually characterize the director’s films.

A pair of orphaned children must figure out how to survive to continue living together when they meet a boy who has just arrived in town. The older sister and the boy will form a strong bond as they try to cope with their lives at a complex time.

The girl has the power to invoke rain, but everything has a price and hers will take a significant toll on her.

On the other handwe have The garden of words, a story that is built through encounters between a teacher and a student. They are both depressed and somewhat lost in life.

The protagonist must work hard to clarify his dream and then carry it out while working hard, on the other hand, the teacher who had serious problems due to school abuse must also clarify herself to decide what she will do next.

Together they spend several days under a palapa trying to live each day, in their conversations they manage to understand each other and analyze the paths before them, A great bond arises in the middle of the rain and in a beautiful environment.

Of course, if we can say anything about the rainy scenarios in anime, it is that, although they present us with a sad, melancholic, or super romantic scenario, it will be beautiful by nature.

The environments that Makoto Shinkai creates with rain beads they are really beautiful. What do you think? Do you like the rain? What anime did we need to write down for hurricane season? I read you in comments.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news. Also, remember to follow us on Instagram.