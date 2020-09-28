Sailboats of 15 meters or less in length will not be able to sail the adjacent maritime space between Cabo Prioriño Grande and Punta de Estaca de Bares due to encounters with killer whales that various boats have suffered off the coast of Galicia. The resolution has been taken as a preventive measure by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma), to try to tackle the problems caused by several specimens that approach ships causing rudder breakage or minor damage to hulls . No sailors have been injured. Since August 31, Salvamento Marítimo has helped eight sailboats off the Galician coast that requested their help, although there have been more encounters that have not required their intervention. The behavior of marine mammals, still inexplicable to scientists, has led to the decision to limit navigation in the area. The species is present in Spanish waters on a regular basis from the Strait of Gibraltar, the Atlantic coasts of the Gulf of Cádiz, Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea. Individuals organize themselves into stable social groups and go after bluefin tuna, which causes their migratory movements.

Orcas are considered vulnerable within the Spanish catalog of threatened species. For this reason, the Maritime Captaincy indicates in the resolution that any action taken for the purpose of “killing, capturing, chasing or disturbing them” is prohibited. According to information from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, the encounters of the orcas that interact with the sailboats have occurred since August 19, 2020 off the coast of Galicia. All of them have taken place between two and eight nautical miles from the coast and medium-sized sailboats have been involved. In addition, the sailing speed was between five and nine knots, whether they were only under sail or sail and motor.

The resolution includes exceptions. Sailboats may navigate in the prohibited area if they do so perpendicular to it, with the intention of accessing the coastal area or leaving it towards the sea. If a boat runs into a cetacean while sailing, “the navigation must be maintained with the same course and speed, without making sudden changes or trying to approach within 60 meters of the specimen”, recalls the resolution.

Alfredo López, doctor in Biology from the Coordinator for the Study of Two Marine Mammals of Galicia (CEMMA), indicates that they are facing “strange and unusual” behavior. “Here, in Galicia, the orcas pass by every year and we have it completely under control, they are seen in Portugal and after eight or 10 days they are already here,” he explains. This year several ornithologists saw them on August 10, “as we always expected them to pass and leave.” In the last week they have detected three different groups with about 13 specimens in total and have identified two killer whales as the ones that most dive into boats. “It seems that all vessels suffer damage and that is not the case,” he remarks. His data indicates that there have been 29 observations of killer whales (55% were interactions with boats and the rest were observations) “and of all those contacts only 20% were with ships that caused damage that prevented them from navigating ”.

CEMMA does not consider the behavior of the killer whales as an attack, which is “a premeditated action to make a year and this does not happen here, another thing is that damages are caused later.” people, “he emphasizes. They have a suspicion of what may have happened:” We know that these two animals [los más agresivos] injured were observed in the Strait and that could have triggered that situation. It is not revenge, they simply act as a precautionary measure ”.

José Ángel Sanz, founder of the NGO Oceano Alfa, says that he has dived with orcas and has never had “any mishap with them.” “They are very curious and they approach you, they follow the boats and the motor area catches their attention , because of the sound, and because of the rudder, because it stands out ”, he specifies.