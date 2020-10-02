Police had an encounter with liquor smugglers late on Thursday night in Dadri, adjacent to the country’s capital Delhi. Police arrested two smugglers injured by the bullet. About 350 cases of liquor loaded in the truck have been recovered from them.Earlier, in Ghaziabad on Thursday morning, police miscreants had an encounter. Police and miscreants were killed in the industrial area of ​​Kavinagar police station area. In the police encounter with three gangsters of Mewati gang, 2 miscreants were shot in the leg. All three miscreants were arrested by the police. The two miscreants who were shot, were sent to the hospital for first aid.

These miscreants had recently carried out the ATM cutting incident in Indirpuram police station area. Apart from this, there was an attempt to loot the saint jewelers in the Rajnagar Act at Sihani Gate Police Station area. Noida and Ghaziabad police are continuously catching miscreants in the encounter.