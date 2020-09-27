Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police has given information about this.

A police officer said that security forces surrounded the area and conducted a search operation on the basis of secret information about the hideout of militants in Sambura of Avantipura area of ​​South Kashmir.

#UPDATE | One more terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces at Samboora, Awantipora. Total two terrorists neutralized in the operation: Jammu and Kashmir Police https://t.co/YbZNXGPqNr – ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

He said that the security forces were carrying out search operations in the area, during which the terrorists opened fire on them. The security forces also retaliated after which the encounter started.

The officer said two militants were killed in the encounter. The identity of the slain militants and which group they were associated with is being ascertained.