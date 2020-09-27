Highlights: An encounter in Kashmir’s Avantipora, 2 terrorists shot down

Looking for another one, who is firing firing intermittently

The dead terrorists have not yet been identified

Govind Chauhan, Srinagar

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kashmir’s Avantipora area. Operation is still going on in the area. It is believed that one of his companions is still hiding in the area. Which is firing intermittently on the security forces.

According to the information, security forces received information that terrorists are hiding in Shabura area of ​​Avantipora. Acting on this information, the police surrounded the entire area with the Army’s 50 RR and CRPF teams. As soon as the search operation was started. The team started firing on behalf of the terrorists hiding in the area. After this, the encounter started from both sides.



No identity of the slain terrorists

Two terrorists have been killed in this long running encounter. The slain militants have not been identified. The people of the area have been told not to go towards the encounter site so that no civilian is harmed. Police officials say that the operation is going on in the area. Only after the operation is over can something be said about it.