A small, hundred-year-old museum in Lima houses the most important collection of birds in South America, after that of the Natural Sciences of Buenos Aires. A total of 241,200 samples of 1,790 bird species—from the sovereign highland Andean condor to 126 hummingbird species—are stored in long, narrow drawers at the Natural History Museum of Peru’s Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos. Each specimen has a carefully attached label with the date and place where it was captured and the name of the collector. One of the oldest specimens corresponds to a chihuanco (Turdus fuscatur) 28 centimeters high, collected by the Italian naturalist Antonio Raimondi in 1862. An annotation in a neat and round handwriting explains: “Ojos pardos, Huancayo”.

Ornithological Collection of the most important scientific collection of birds in South America

The collection has been expanding over the years thanks to expeditions by Raimondi, K. Jeslki, J. Stolzmann, OT Baron, Harvard University, Javier Ortiz de la Puente and María Koepcke. Now, this state institution with few resources takes a huge leap forward with the installation of an ornithological molecular laboratory.

The ultimate goal is that all the species in the world are known and hosted in a repository available and free for any scientific research. Letty Salinas, head of the Ornithology Department of the Peruvian museum

What will happen in this molecular laboratory? It will be possible to codify DNA and improve the records of genetic sequences in public databases to document and also protect the great biological diversity of Peru, the country with the second greatest variety of birds behind Colombia, according to BirdLifesince it has 1,860 species, of which 138 are endemic, that is, they have only been sighted in Peruvian territory, a world record.

This new step is possible thanks to the financing and the agreement signed with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (United States), which have resulted in new, high-tech equipment. In the United States, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has managed for three decades to save the California condor of certain extinction, although victory cannot yet be claimed, since there are only 500 specimens flying over the Rocky Mountains again. Through the genetic management of the population, scientists facilitate the pairing and reproduction of the species, a discreet operation whose effects are usually long-term, since they tend to be monogamous. The repository of genetic material of the san diego zoo It is the largest in the world, although it focuses mainly on mammals. Therefore, this new agreement is a great encouragement for the Peruvian natural sciences.

The ultimate goal is that “all the species in the world are known and housed in a repository available and free for any scientific research. What molecules, what proteins, explain the color and the specific structures of the organism? That is the molecular information that must be discovered”, explains the biologist Letty Salinas, head of the Ornithology Department of the Peruvian museum.

An ark of life facing extinction

The adventure of Peruvian biologists began at the beginning of the last decade, when the Natural History Museum of Peru joined the International Barcode of Life Consortium (iBOL), an alliance of research institutions from 30 nations that announced in 2015 that it had obtained the genetic barcodes of half a million living species from around the world and a first major reference library. In 2019 they got down to work to achieve their second goal: to obtain 20 million genetic barcodes from 2.5 million species, a project led by the scientist Paul Hebert, director of the Center for Biodiversity Genomics (CBG) at the University of Guelphin Canada.

Around 40% of the Peruvian Amazonian bird species do not have information on the most representative molecular markers. Letty Salinas, head of the Ornithology Department of the Peruvian museum

“These are planetary projects, equivalent to the construction of the particle accelerator, intended in this case to ensure the ark of life in the face of the sixth mass extinction of natural species,” Salinas points out. The expert relies on data to talk about this decline: at this moment on Earth approximately 11,000 species of birds flutter, but close to half have decreased in number due to the loss of their habitat as a result of incessant urbanization, the use of pesticides and climate change, according to the latest BirdLife global reportpublished in September 2022, which points out that one in eight varieties is on the verge of extinction.

With this agreement, the aim is to complete the molecular information of the birds and mammals of the Peruvian Amazon, whose surface area is twice that of Germany, a task of great proportions. “About 40% of the Peruvian Amazon bird species do not have information on the most representative molecular markers,” says Salinas. “Filling this gap would allow the use of molecular tools to monitor bird diversity, reveal the evolutionary history of Amazonian birds, and even fight illegal wildlife trafficking,” she adds. Molecular analysis makes it possible to identify traded species and distinguish one animal from another on the black market. In addition, the scientists will use the genetic material that organisms leave in the environment for revolutionary studies of environmental DNA, “an emerging technique that increases the ability to document and quantify biodiversity,” according to Salinas.

The molecular laboratory of the National University of San Marcos of Peru

