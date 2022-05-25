Shortly after launching its commented trailer, “Curbs” It is already preparing its premiere in theaters. Starring Magdyel UgazTeresita in “In the background there is room”; Ximena Palomino, from “Neighborhood Board”; and the Argentine Benjamin Amadeo, a familiar face for the fans of “Almost Angels”. Behind the proposal, which is a co-production with Argentina, who shines in the director’s chair is Gianfranco Quattrini (“mother plant”).

The film brings us closer to Sofia (Ugaz) and Martina (Palomino), a couple of lesbian women who ceaselessly pursue the dream of becoming mothers, although artificial insemination has not gone very well for them, and money has already become an obstacle.

Sofía and Martina want to be mothers, but their resources run out and the dream becomes more and more distant. Photo: Bf distribution

As if the forces of destiny were conjugated for one night, both have dinner with Martina’s father -who does not agree with his daughter’s relationship-; during this meeting, the restaurant employees approach them with a game of chance.

Unbelievers try their luck and win a trip to Cusco. There they meet Facundo, an Argentine who seeks to change the course of his life: attract the good and get rid of the fear of risk.

This is how the three characters unite their paths in the most unexpected way: the women, motivated by their desire to form their own homoparental family, devise a plan that involves the gullible tourist to get the young woman played by Ximena Palomino to get pregnant.

They use various ways for this. Already in Lima they discover that, indeed, Martina is pregnant. However, his dreams soon turn into a hilarious sequence of mishaps, when Facundo discovers that the woman from his Cusco adventure is expecting his child.

For this reason, he decides to return to Peru and the rest of what follows can even be deduced from the trailer itself.

With shape and form

When the “Asu Mare” films were announced one after another, the public’s response was quite predictable: some mentioned that the ‘bacilón’ is good and that if they don’t want to see it, don’t do it, others commented that Peruvian cinema is worse, while some held back to neutral opinions.

However, the general feeling was: they ask for changes, but the highest-grossing films made them. In conclusion: hypocrisy and more hypocrisy.

Gianfranco Quattrini is the director of “Encintados”. Photo: diffusion

In the case of “Encintados” something different is perceived. It is not a convoluted plot that can be nominated for an Oscar, but it is worth giving it a try because it breaks the mold, in its own way, of other prefabricated products of the typical Tondero-type comedies.

Under the microscope of Quattrini, framed in a genre that seeks to make us laugh, this film shows us a reflection on LGTBIQ+ love applied to a current reality. Likewise, it exhibits a dramatic struggle of two lesbian women to be mothers, in a country in which for the State they do not exist as such.

Although the director’s intention was not to structure a social critique, much less to use his feature film as a political weapon to make a change in the country, with this project he manages to touch our heartstrings. He clearly does not do it from the heartbreaking cry of a drama, but from a comical story that can be empathized with. This was revealed in an interview with La República, during the press function last Monday, May 23.

“The film is not focused on a specific gender identity, but talks about human beings. We all share them, we all feel love, we all have the right to have a family, regardless of how we can constitute it, “said the filmmaker.

“We leave behind the labels, we are on another level, where what matters is our own humanity and I think that is where we can start talking, conversing and understanding that we are all much closer than it might seem, to put labels on which it is the identity of one or the other,” he added.

For its part, “Encintados” has meant one more step of learning for Ugaz, who – in conversation with this medium – declared to be “a very insecure person” in different situations, but found in Sofía the role of a strong woman and faithful to herself.

“She is a lesbian and she verbalized it and against society, which many times must have made homophobic comments or very inappropriate or very unfortunate things to her. I feel that she is a woman who dares, ”she recounted.

Magdyel Ugaz spoke with La República about her character in “Encintados”. Photo: The Republic

Of course, everything mentioned above responds only to this particular story. It does not enter into consideration, based on questions, if they achieved a faithful representation of real life through their characters.

Sofía and Martina on the scene of “Encintados”. Photo: Bf distribution

The stars don’t always shine

The fact that in most Peruvian films there are familiar faces almost every shot change is for a simple reason: they use what sells more and better if they have more fans. “Curbs” doesn’t necessarily fall into that.

In other words, Magdyel Ugaz is quite a popular figure on local TV and cinema, but she is not drowning in a sea of ​​stars like protagonists in films like “At 40″, “Recontra loca”, “Asu mare” herself. ”, where there are cameos everywhere.

In addition, this film leaves a feeling that less is more, although we would have appreciated having many more scenes by Jely Reátegui, whose spark of natural grace is the touch that fits perfectly with that of comedian Job Mansilla.

Job Mansilla and Jely Reátegui are two of the comedy sparks that will make you laugh more than once. Photo: Bf Distribution

Awareness with controversy: criticism against the film

In previous lines we mentioned that “Encintados” was criticized. And it is that when they announced the project and released the first details of the plot and a promotional trailer, potential viewers were not entirely happy, not only because of the fact of achieving an end by whatever means, but also various users and users considered that a good representation of the LGTBIQ+ community was not being made, especially bisexual and lesbian people.

“Encintados” was surrounded by controversy when they released the first details of its plot. Photo: Infobae

This led the director, Gianfranco Quattrini, to send messages to calm the audience.

For now, we tell you that “Encintados” will hit theaters this Thursday, May 26 . Beyond the controversy, the film will make you laugh, put you ‘filin’ and, within everything, understand Who? Discover it yourself.