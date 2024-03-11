The crisis of violence that continues to climb the group of relatives and allies of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa is heading to join the political campaign of the official candidate Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and to remain in the next administration as an induced file to blame the State and the Army of an incident that involved political authorities of the PRD in Warrior already municipal police controlled by the drug trafficking.

If he President López Obrador As a candidate six years ago he had promised to respond to the expectations of the repressive version of the studentsthe person in charge of consolidating this new historical truth was Alejandro Encinas Rodríguez as undersecretary of the interior, who had been a PRD senator in 2014.

In the midst of the insurrectional attempt by the students to try to enter the National Palace by force and with battering rams during a morning conference and the violent clashes with the local police, Encinas already appears as a fundamental piece of the first political and power circle of the candidate Sheinbaum, which can be interpreted as a way to begin to put such political locks on the next government to maintain the continuity of the belligerence of the students as a shock group and to introduce the wedge against the Army into Sheinbaum's government for the death of the 43.

Encinas' last report before leaving office reiterated the thesis of direct responsibility of the State and the Army and left behind “the screeching viper”, because the students and their foreign advisors have clung to Encinas' version that contradicts the statements of the President of the Republic that one cannot escape the legal and expert rationality of ten years of reviewed files.

The matter became more complicated when President López Obrador a few weeks ago gave a new twist to the investigations and said that the murdered students had not been cremated in a Cocula garbage dump, but had been taken to funeral homes to cremate the bodies. However, this statement was not the product of new expert investigations nor did it lead to the formulation of a new working hypothesis, but rather they were left up in the air in one of the many mornings.

The politicization and federalization of the kidnapping and murder of the 43 students never found a decision in the government of President López Obrador to close the case based on expert evidence, because at the start of the Government it allowed the relatives, lawyers of political allies of the sacrificed students to build a hypothesis that wanted to be a replica of Tlatelolco in '68, where the argument prevailed for many years that the Army had fired mercilessly on the crowd, but then it was proven that the military shots had been a response to the aggression. army of groups placed in the student area.

What remains of all this mess is the irrational fury of the relatives and political organizations with insurgent profiles that have taken control of the group and actions such as the attempt to enter the National Palace by force and with a battering ram vehicle during the celebration of a morning conference and the clash of students with local police a few days ago with the result of a dead student who has already, obviously, been elevated to the category of hero.

The other fact that should not be lost sight of is the key role that former undersecretary Encinas Rodríguez could play within the team of the first circle of the government candidate Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, because it could be interpreted as a way of creating a bridge between the student aggressors and the candidate of Morena, but not a few see that Encinas is carrying out the same poisoned argument to inherit to the next government the conflicts that are based on Encinas' hypothesis that the attack against the 43 was an intentional state policy and military action, although that ORD is now in the opposition campaign of Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz.

As always, the weakest link in the chain is the state government of Evelyn Salgado, which is beginning to falter and could fall due to its political inability to manage the crisis.

