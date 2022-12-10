CDMX.- Alejandro EncinasUndersecretary of the Interior, warned this Friday about the creation of indigenous cartelswho carry out criminal activities in their own communities.

During a meeting with officials from the agency, he regretted that the native peoples have not escaped the phenomenon of insecurity and violence that exists in the country.

In particular, he referred to the “Chamula Cartel”, located in the area of ​​Los Altos de Chiapas.

“There are many challenges and problems that indigenous communities face (…) due to indifference in the dispute and control of the communities, due to the presence of criminal activities, within the indigenous communities themselves, where unfortunately these communities have not been freed of engaging in criminal practices,” he said.

“As we already see the presence of indigenous cartels, such as in the state of Chiapas, the ‘Chamula Cartel’ and others that account for the serious decomposition that has taken place in some regions and communities of our country”.

On October 10, REFORMA published that, according to a report from the Ministry of National Defense, the southeast of Mexico is plagued by the struggles of criminal groups for the transfer of drugs, theft of hydrocarbons, kidnapping, extortion, theft of transportation cargo, fuel and vehicles, bribery of authorities and drug dealing, as well as the trafficking of undocumented immigrants.

According to the document, in Chiapas there are local criminal cells dedicated to the sale and distribution of psychotropic drugs and the theft of hydrocarbons.

These groups are identified as “Los Collazo Gómez” and/or “Chamula Power”, with a presence in San Cristóbal de las Casas.

However, the operation of “Los Pelones” and/or “Los Coyotes” has also been registered, in La Concordia, Venustiano Carranza, Las Rosas, Tzimol and Socoltenango, and “Los Chumises”, related to the Pacífico Cartel, with a presence in Joaquín Gutiérrez (Quespala), in Comalapa Border.

On this day, Encinas regretted that indigenous communities have to face the phenomenon of crime, which is added to the dispute over their territories, problems of marginalization and poverty, the impact of climate change and religion.

In his speech, he also referred to the resistance that prevails in local authorities regarding the respect and defense of human rights and condemned the attacks committed against defenders, environmentalists and journalists.