We know very well From Software for its majestic souls like: Dark Souls, Nioh, Bloodborne, Elden Ring… but did you know that, originally, the software house dealt with a completely different kind of titles?

In the last few hours, a game released in 2006 called Enchanted Arms, a JRPG that hasn’t particularly shone either among the public or for critics: the reason for this trend? It’s not what you think.

No remake or remastered of this game is coming, but rather, Enchanted Arms it’s literally gone from the official Xbox store without any reason.

There have been numerous users who have reported the fact on social networks: the game has literally disappeared without leaving any trace and, for the moment, no statements have been received officers about it.

Coming to Xbox 360 in 2006 and then PS3 in 2007, Enchanted Arms was never considered a “winning” title as will be the subsequent games of the software house but, certainly, its disappearance arouses suspicions.

The phenomenon that sees the disappearance of older games from the physical and digital markets is a great risk for the entire gaming world and for the preservation of its history: we talk about it better in this article.