One of the Disney Plus movies that has generated the greatest expectation since its announcement has been “Enchanted 2”film directed by adam shankman which will feature the return of Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey as Giselle and Robert , respectively. In the film we will see that the ex-princess, after completely changing her life and finding true love, will once again be in a magical tale.

Back to the magical tale

In the images that are already circulating on social networks, we can see Amy Adams with a vintage dress and hair tied back. The story is still a secret, but apparently Giselle would have a son who could give the story a new twist.

On the other hand, patrick dempsey she also sports a similar outfit, this could give us the idea that she actually traveled to Giselle’s fantasy world. This information has not been confirmed, but the similarity of the period in her clothes is striking.

Amy, “Giselle” would have a son who could give a new twist to the story. Photo: Disney Plus.

15 years later

15 years have passed since the premiere of “Nice to meet you” on the big screen and having such a long wait for a sequel doesn’t happen that often in Hollywood. In this regard, Patrick Dempsey told Variety the following: “Every year they said: ‘Let’s do this. It’s going to be done’, but no one could agree on the script. It is a very important film for them and it is a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie. It’s a bit off the mark. However, we honor all those movies that have come before and have now finally discovered it.”

Patrick Dempsey also sports an outfit similar to Giselle in the images seen. Photo: Disney Plus.

No date, but with cast

At the moment, the date on which “Encantada 2″ will arrive in the catalog has not been confirmed. DisneyPlus, what is a fact is that it will be this same 2022. The cast includes the return of James Marsden and Idina Menzel but it will also have new faces like Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays, who were confirmed as the main villains of the story.