“Haunted”, one of the most popular live-action Disney movies, will have its sequel 15 years later and will be titled “disenchanted”. The film will take up the story of Giselle, the smiling princess of Andalasia who is played by the actress Amy Adams.

Through the social networks Disney+the platform shared the first image of the new villain played by Maya Rudolfwho will be the replacement for Susan Sarandon for this new installment.

Amy Adams returns as Giselle, the fun and giggly princess of Andalasia. Photo: Disney

Maya Rudolph as a villain in “Disenchanted”

The platform itself Disney+ has indicated that the “Disenchanted” story will follow Giselle as she decides to move to suburban Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she discovers the challenges that come with having a new home.

Through a Disney+ tweet, streaming shared The first look at Amy Adams alongside Maya Rudolph as their “Disenchanted” characters.

First look at Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph as their “Disenchanted” characters. Photo: Disney+

As we see in the image, the character of Amy Adams appears in a tight dress in dark tones, which gives an indication that not everything seems to be going well for Giselle, the smiling princess, who in the first installment wore colorful dresses. Meanwhile, she is seen accompanied by the actress Maya Rudolfwho with a defiant look shows herself as the new villain of the sequel.

When will “Disenchanted” premiere?