Little by little extra knowledge are being obtained concerning the coronavirus on account of completely different research carried out from the medical sector so as to finish it, or a minimum of forestall it, as quickly as attainable. Thus, in accordance with the research carried out by a number of Spanish neurologists, and which have been collected by the Registry of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), Encephalopathies, encephalitis, and cerebrovascular issues have been discovered to be among the most typical neurological pathologies amongst those that have had or have the virus.

232 circumstances with neurological signs have been collected within the COVID-19 SEN Registry, dated from March 17 to June 6, and as much as 21.9% had encephalopathy or encephalitis. Moreover, it’s specified that 58.8% of those sufferers had been males, with a mean age of 69.1 years.

Concerning the extra frequent syndromes, he 33% of the circumstances had a light or average confusional syndrome, whereas a 9.8% a extreme encephalopathy or coma. On the latter case, extra knowledge have been obtained, equivalent to that the imply time between the onset of an infection and neurological signs was eight days. Likewise, concerning the exams carried out on these sufferers: Lumbar puncture carried out in 60.8% of circumstances, detecting constructive PCR for the virus in just one case; cranial resonance in 47% of the sufferers, displaying altered solely in 7.3%; and electroencephalogram in 41.3%, altered in 61.9%, making it probably the most delicate check in these sufferers.

Vascular pathologies, 1 / 4 of the circumstances collected

26.7% of the circumstances collected correspond to vascular pathologies, 85% being cerebral infarcts (ischemic strokes) and 11.3% cerebral hemorrhages. Concerning age, a mean of 67 years and 64.5% males. AND Concerning the imply time between the onset of respiratory and neurological signs, it was 11 days in ischemic strokes and 12.5 days in hemorrhagic strokes.. 30.6% of sufferers had been admitted to the ICU and mortality was 16.1%. And of those, 62.9% of the circumstances had been thought of with a excessive chance as associated to the virus.

Lastly, percentages have additionally been established by communities, being 35% of the circumstances in Madrid, 13.7% in Catalonia or 9.8% within the Basque Nation. All these uncovered knowledge are a preview of what it should imply the I Nationwide Congress COVID19, the biggest well being assembly held so far in Spain. Promoted by greater than fifty nationwide scientific societies, it should happen from September 13 to 17.