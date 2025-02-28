Ence has achieved a net profit of 31.6 million in 2024 compared to the losses of 24.7 million registered the previous year. This result reflects the improvement of the price of cellulose and the reduction of costs in the whole of the year, although in the fourth quarter there has been a correction of this raw material that reached minimum of $ 1,000 dollars per ton. The main producers have announced additional increases in January and February, up to $ 1,220 per ton, starting in March.

The Ebitda concluded the year in 164.5 million, almost doubleing the 88.8 million of 2023. The gross cellulose exploitation result, in the whole year, multiplied by three to 138.2 million, will decelerate in the fourth quarter. The Ebitda generated with the sale of energy improved 50% year -on -year in 2024, to 32 million euros, driven by the increase in generation volume and the reduction of operating costs.

For its part, the net amount of the business figure is located at 876.2 million, which represents a growth of 5.6% compared to 2023. The cash flow generated before the variation of circulating capital and the growth and improvement investments of sustainability reached 101 million in 2024, compared to the 26 million 2023.

The net financial debt, including liabilities for leases, stood at 321 million, of which 242 million corresponded to the cellulose business and 79 million euros to renewables. The company distributed a dividends on account for 34 million, which represents a profitability of 5%.