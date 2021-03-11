The president of Ence, Ignacio de Colmenares.

Ignacio de Colmenares, president and CEO of Ence, is an executive used to rowing against the current. Fight against the Association for the Defense of the Ría de Pontevedra (APDR), which has been trying for three decades to make the pulp mill that overlooks the sea in that Galician town take its scents elsewhere. The company assures that it has reduced them by 99%, but some days there are still emissions that cause annoyance to the neighbors. He also battles against the City Council, which declared Mariano Rajoy a person non grata for giving the last extension – of 60 years – to the installation in 2016. An extension against which Greenpeace, the Galician City Council and the APDR denounced to obtain its nullification and on which the National Court must rule very soon.

The latest chapter of the disagreement has also ended in the courts and threatens to cost the company much of the effort it has made in recent years to improve its social image. An effort in which De Colmenares has applied especially, with extensive explanations to the media about the operation of the company and the work carried out to minimize the environmental impact of the factory. In an internal video released a couple of weeks ago, Colmenares reflected – in a three-quarters of an hour speech – on the draft Law on Climate Change. He spoke that, due to a nuance in the wording of an article, the law could block the investments that the factory needs to make in order not to lose security and competitiveness. And he said the following: “We can have a major environmental scare at any time, which can affect people. As we have a responsibility as administrators, as they do not leave us enough horizon to invest what needs to be invested […] we will be forced to close the factory in an orderly but quick manner. Do not be deceived when they tell you that this article does not affect us, because if it did not affect us it would not have cost the ministry anything to change the wording following the recommendation of the Council of State ”. He also mentioned that he personally had meetings with members of the Executive to warn them of the possibility of being forced to leave Pontevedra if the law went ahead in the terms in which the project is drawn up. Given this, Ence does not see the possibility of moving to another Galician location to keep the jobs. He has always said that this possibility is economically unfeasible.

Anyone who listened to the intervention (the video lasted about four minutes) would realize that Colmenares was not talking about an imminent safety hazard at the Pontevedra plant, but rather that, without the necessary conditions to invest in the future, the plant would have to be dismantled. But the depth of the declaration did not go unnoticed by anyone. The city’s PSOE sued the company for threats to “write laws at will”; the prosecutor’s office opened an ex officio investigation and the APDR denounced Colmenares in the duty court. The Association, in a letter addressed to the Secretary of State for the Environment, asked that “they do not give in to the threats and pressures from Señor de Colmenares and his circle, true blackmails with which they intend to obtain the modification of the bill to continue in Lourizán irregularly in the land in the maritime-terrestrial public domain that they now occupy ”.

For its part, the company – on whose council two former politicians from the Popular Party sit, the former minister Isabel Tocino and José Carlos del Álamo, former councilor in governments of Manuel Fraga in the Xunta – has given extensive explanations that the plant complies with all the possible security standards, such as an AENOR certification that certifies compliance with international regulations and “a robust security management system”. In fact, they say, their safety indexes “are ten times better than those of the industry in Spain.” Extensive sustainability reports that speak of the plant’s low current environmental impact can be consulted on its website. The National Court endorsed, in a ruling last year, the company’s compliance with environmental regulations. The fight fueled by the Colmenares video even led to a lockdown of the workers in the City Hall this Thursday, in defense of the plant and their jobs. This Friday there is even an employee protest called in Madrid (the plant has 800 workers directly). But deep down, the conflict brings up a difficult problem to solve: the toll for having a factory in a place where a part of the population does not want it.