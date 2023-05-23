Estadão Contenti

05/22/2023

Registration for the National Examination for Certification of Youth and Adult Skills (Encceja) opened this Monday, 22. The entity responsible for the test is the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep).

Candidates will have until June 2 to register and the exams will be applied on August 27. Held since 2002, the Encceja test grants, to the approved participant, the certificate of completion of primary or secondary education for young people and adults who did not finish these stages of regular education at the appropriate age.

Participation is free and voluntary. For elementary school tests, candidates must be at least 15 years old; and, for high school exams, 18 years of age by the exam date (August 27).

Participants who signed up for the 2022 Encceja, but missed the test and did not justify their absence, or had their explanation rejected, must pay a reimbursement fee of BRL 40.

Inep informs that, in order to enroll, the participant needs to indicate the state and municipality where he/she wants to take the test, and inform the level of education for which he/she wants the certification (elementary or medium), in addition to the areas of knowledge in which he/she wants to be certified. be evaluated. Entries must be made on the Inep website .

This year, Encceja will have some innovations, such as the option of having an expanded Response Card for people who are visually impaired and differentiated correction of the essay for people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Inep also waived the requirement of supporting documentation for transvestite, transsexual or transgender participants with a social name registered with the Federal Revenue, and reported that the reports approved in 2022 for the same type of service in 2023 are still valid and do not need to be resubmitted to a new analysis.

Dates

Until when can I enroll in Encceja?

From the 22nd of May to the 2nd of June

When is the application of the tests?

August 27 – Elementary and High School Examinations























