About 300 million people, between 6% and 7% of the world’s population, suffer from what are called rare (ER) or minority, ailments in their vast majority chronic and disabled and for which only 5% of cases of cases only … There is a specific treatment. There are more than 6,000 diseases of this type described, some of them ultrarraras -only a few cases are given around the world -, which makes their diagnosis difficult because they are even unknown to doctors. Specialists face a double challenge to improve the expectations and quality of life of those affected and their families: to find new treatments in the latest advances in genetics, and gain time to the disease, that is, to diagnose it before -now it takes up to four years of medium.

Encarna Guillén, responsible for the Genetics Area of ​​the Sant Joan de Déu (HSJD) hospital in Barcelona, ​​and president of the Spanish Spanish Genetic Association (AEGH), underlines in an interview with ABC the importance of projects such as the unique network, composed of 30 Spanish hospitals and promoted by the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (Feder), with the aim of guarantee produce. As a strategic director of the project, Guillén highlights the need to share knowledge to “be able to identify potential treatments aimed at reducing symptomatology or slowing down the progression of the disease.” It points on the eve of World Day for Rare Diseases, which is celebrated this Friday, and after participating in the second edition of the ‘Unique Talks’ day, organized by the La Caixa Foundation and the Barcelona Hospital, and which had the support of the Ministry of Health of Madrid.

-What is the main objective set by specialists for the coming years?

-It is at its low individual prevalence, the so -called rare diseases represent a serious public health problem because they suffer from 7% of the world’s population. The situation is also complicated because 70% of them debut in childhood and are mostly chronic and disabling. That means that the more its diagnosis is delayed, the more impact they have at all levels. At this time about half of the cases remain without diagnosing and in which a diagnosis is achieved, it comes with years late. The average time that these patients take to name the disease is four years, and in 20% of cases that wait increases even up to ten years. Therefore, reaching a diagnosis is a priority to know the evolution of the disease, anticipating complications and being able to initiate treatment. That is, without a doubt, one of the priorities; The other, finding new more directed treatments.

Share knowledge

-Have a specific horizon established to reach both goals?

-We compare the double objective set by the International Consortium of Research in Rare Diseases (IRDIRC) that in 2027 there are a thousand new treatments for these ailments and that any person with symptoms of suffering from a rare disease arrives the diagnosis before a year. To achieve this last goal it is important to have platforms such as the unique network. To the extent that we are able to share data and knowledge we will have more capacity to identify new therapies. In this sense, genomic techniques are helping a lot, since 80% of these diseases have genetic origin.

-For years fighting to believe the specialty in genetics, in December 2024 the Plenary of the Human Resources Commission of the Interterritorial Health Council validated its creation. To what extent can your recognition help in the fight against these diseases?

-To start, that in all hospitals there is a genetics department can help and much to advance the objectives we have set. At the moment, genetics is one of the most valid instruments we have, as I have commented, to move towards the discovery of new treatments and, in turn, more personalized treatments. Knowing what is the genetic basis of a rare disease will allow us to control it better, personalizing its follow -up. In addition to this, we will help us identify the affected molecular route, to design potential treatments to rehearse and apply. Genetics is important not only in the diagnostic process and treatment management, but also in the prevention of new cases in a family, since it allows us to identify whether parents or other relatives are carriers of the disease. If so, through genetic advice, it will be informed of safe reproductive options, such as prenatal or preimplantative genetic diagnosis, to avoid disease in future children.

-How many of these diseases have a specific treatment?

-So 5% have a specific treatment. In the rest, the treatment is only symptomatic. The reason that there are so few treatments to combat minority diseases is because it has not been invested so much in investigating these ailments and others. There has been less investment despite the fact that they are pathologies that have a strong impact on three areas: the family member, because the relatives of those affected also suffer; the health, for the cost of assistance, and the social. It should not be forgotten that about 50% of these diseases are neurological and 20% neuromuscular, all of them behave for those who suffer from a high degree of dependence.

-The unique network will also help patients who, due to their place of residence do not have a large reference hospital, can access the latest advances and treatments. Isn’t that so?

-Efectively, the platform allows to offer these patients already their families more comprehensive care, care, as we say, 360 degrees. The idea is that any affected, wherever it is, have the same opportunities to access all the progress that is being done in treatments and diagnosis for these ailments, that stops weighing the postal code in the perspectives for each of those affected. In the Sant Joan de Déu hospital, the unique building is being created, framed in the unique project, which will be inaugurated in 2026 and aspires to be a reference in the study of these diseases.