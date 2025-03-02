Dr. Encarna Guillén, Pediatrician, geneticist and president of the Spanish Association of Human Genetics (AEGH)assumes a new challenge as head of the area of ​​genetics and strategic director of unique at the Sant Joan de Déu hospital; Hospital that together with the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (Feder) has promoted the unique network, composed of 30 hospitals throughout Spain and coordinated by the Ministry of Health. The objective of the unique network is to improve the comprehensive care of childhood and adolescence with rare diseases and their families from an equity perspective, through a technological platform for data exchange. Dr. Guillén’s work will focus on Advance early diagnosis, personalized treatments and innovative therapies for pediatric patients with rare diseases. In this interview, Guillén tells us about the challenges of research in Spain, recent advances and the impact they have on the quality of life of patients.

What are the main challenges and barriers for research in rare diseases in Spain?There are challenges and barriers that we share with other countries, such as access to the diagnosis and specific treatments. Approximately 50% of patients still without a precise diagnosis after having exhausted the care possibilities. This is a huge challenge, since without a clear diagnosis it is impossible to manage the patient according to their needs and identify appropriate treatments. The key to advancing in this field lies in the collaboration and sharing of data through federated platforms that allow connecting information from different centers. This is the basis of the innovative model of the unique network, a data sharing platform between 30 hospitals throughout Spain, financed with 47 million euros and coordinated by the Ministry of Health. Its objective is that the data travel, and not patients, favoring faster and more equitable diagnoses. And for those patients who do not find their diagnosis in the care study, they have to have access to more advanced studies, through a permanent program with stable financing. 94% of rare diseases do not currently have specific treatment, so this is another priority of research, which must be collaborative and interdisciplinary. We need to converge different clinical and scientific perspectives to achieve innovative, advanced therapies that really change the natural history of these diseases and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. If I had to summarize the three key pillars, they would be: to accelerate the diagnoses, advance in the identification of new treatments and guarantee stable financing for research, both at the regional and national level.

What have been the main advances in the investigation of rare diseases in recent years?Most of these pathologies have a genetic basis, and in recent years we have attended a fundamental advance in genetic technology. Mass sequencing allows us to study all the genes of the genome of a person quickly and efficiently. Spain has advanced in this field, but we have suffered a historical delay in health specialization in genetics. This has caused the organization of genetics services and specialists were not well distributed in the territory, which made equitable access to patients. Fortunately, a good near horizon is glimpsed. The Plenary of the Human Resources Commission of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System was approved, last December, to the health specialization of genetics in Spain. Its definitive, expected approval in the coming months with the publication of a Royal Specific Decree, will allow regularizing this situation to facilitate patients with suspicion of genetic disease access to specialized reference units anywhere in the territory. It is also very relevant to incorporate genomics into the basic portfolio of the National Health System, which guarantees that any patient with suspicion of genetic disease can access genomic tests regardless of which autonomous community resides.

How does research affect early detection, personalized medicine and innovative treatments?It is essential to differentiate these aspects well. In rare diseases, research should be translational, that is, its results apply as quickly as possible to medical assistance because time for patients is crucial. Many of these diseases are chronic and degenerative and a very significant number of boys and girls die early due to lack of solutions. In relation to the diagnosis, in recent years, the Carlos III Health Institute has promoted excellent programs such as Genomic Impact, which allows to analyze complete genomes in patients without diagnosis. This program, in which more than 110 hospitals and 300 experts participate, has already incorporated 2,000 patients, achieving a diagnosis in approximately 25% of cases. However, these types of programs cannot depend on financing through temporary calls since there is a continuous flow of patients. And we need to integrate permanently into the National Health System to avoid discontinuities and ensure equitable access to patients. Converging with care networks such as Unicas can be a good opportunity. The diagnosis is only the first step, the starting point. Once the genetic alteration responsible for the disease is identified, we can identify and design specific treatments and personalized therapies that radically change the lives of patients.

What role do hospitals play in the coordination of treatments and research?Hospitals are key, but they must work on a network. The Carlos III Health Institute has developed collaboration models such as the Network of Advanced Therapies, which have led to Spanish hospitals being able to produce their own cart-T for certain cancers, which could be replicated in rare diseases. Coordination between hospitals, universities, research centers, public administrations and the pharmaceutical industry is essential and, always placing the perspective of patients in the center of the system. We must also guarantee that innovative treatments reach the public system quickly and preserving their sustainability. For this, it is necessary to establish transparent financing agreements, risk sharing, based on health results, that allow the equitable incorporation of new therapies without compromising the viability of the system.





Could you give a specific example of how research has changed the lives of patients with rare diseases?

A clear case is cystic fibrosis. Decades ago, life expectancy was very low. Today, thanks to genetic knowledge and personalized treatments, patients can reach adulthood with a very improved quality of life, even with the possibility of having healthy children and forming their own family. We have also advanced in diseases such as spinal muscular atrophy, where it has been possible to include its detection in neonatal screening, allowing to initiate treatments before the disease causes irreversible damage.

How does Spain compare with other European countries in research on rare diseases?Spain has great research strengths, such as the Biomedical Research Center of Rare Diseases (CIBERER), which groups 62 research groups in hospitals, universities and biomedical institutes. However, we still need to improve research for research and ensure that progress reaches all patients.

What are the challenges and opportunities for research in rare diseases in the next 5-10 years?

The IRDIRC International Consortium has raised two challenges for the coming years: 1. That any patient with suspicion of rare disease receives a diagnosis in less than a year. 2. Develop 1,000 new therapies for rare diseases. We are still far from achieving these objectives, but the current situation is favorable. Social awareness has increased and research structures have improved. The effort must focus on consolidating financing, promoting international collaboration and ensuring that progress reaches all patients without access barriers.