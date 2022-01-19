Enchantment continues to amaze viewers around the world; not only for its magical history, but also for its repertoire of songs that will earn it awards in the awards season. One of these is called “We don’t talk about Bruno” and has stood out for its catchy rhythm.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the theme has positioned itself as the most successful of Disney since 1995, when the company had Billboard success with Pocahontas’ “Colors of the Wind.” To the surprise of several fans, it even managed to beat the popular “Let it go” from Frozen.

Composed by the famous Lin-Manuel Miranda, “We don’t talk about Bruno” reached number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 list with 29 million views on platforms dedicated to music and more than 8,000 downloads.

It should be noted that Disney chose the theme “Dos oruguitas” as the film’s favorite to compete in the categories for Best Original Song at the Oscars. However, the popularity and success of “We don’t talk about Bruno” have positioned it as the fan favorite.

The film follows the Madrigals, a large family living in the mountains of Colombia. Photo: Disney

What is Enchantment about?

Encanto tells the story of the Madrigal family, which lives in a magical town located in the mountains of Colombia. All the members of his house have received a unique ability, except one: Maribel.