After six weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 charts, album 30 of Adele has been beaten by the soundtrack to the Disney movie, Encanto. The soundtrack of this production, which has been quite accepted by the public and users of social networks , has been written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Encanto has reached 72,000 streaming views, through the week ending January 6. The two most famous songs on the soundtrack are “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure,” respectively. Both debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 50 and No. 54 last week, and are forecast to rise even higher.

Adele’s 30th album sparked the highest CD sales in 17 years

Adele makes history again in the music industry. On this occasion, the sale of his album 30 has managed to increase CD sales in 17 years. This album has become the best-selling album of 2021, in all its physical and digital formats.

From CD sales alone, he has accumulated 898,000 units. This amount is considerably massive, considering the streaming platforms in use today.

According to Billboard, this represents 2% of all sales in the format. The same portal points out that “if 30 had not been released in 2021, total CD sales would have decreased year after year.”

Adele reveals that this year she will launch new projects

The artist posted a 15-second video to announce her upcoming premiere. The release in question is the video clip for his song “Oh my god”, scheduled for January 12.

Adele wrote: “I have rested and I am focused! I feel ready for 2022, there are many things to come, I am excited for everyone to see it ”.