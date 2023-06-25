Mazatlan.- In a press conference, held in “Las Flores del Lago” of Encanto Desarrollos, details of the function were given that will star Jesús “Veneno” Aréchiga, before Mario “Truturador” Díaz.

El Encanto that works hand in hand to promote sport and seek to support local talent.

Enrique Hernández, from Grupo El Encanto; Raúl Villavicencio, architect of Grupo El Encanto, were at the press conferencealong with Jesús Zápari, and the boxers who will be at the event.

The show on Friday, June 30, will begin at 8 p.m. and consists of eight bouts.

The local Jesús “Veneno” Aréchiga (19-0, 13KO) leads the night in super bantamweight at 10 rounds against the experienced Mario “Triturador” Díaz (24-5), originally from Aguascalientes.

In the co-feature to 6 rounds lightweight, José Ángel “Chinito” Amaro, also from Mazatlan (6-0-1, 4KO) will face Miguel Arredondo (6-2, 4KO) from Mochiteco.

As a special event over 6 rounds at lightweight, Héctor Astorga (5-1-2, 4KO) clashes with the native of Aguascalientes, Francisco Vital (4-1, 4KO).

Previously he will go up to the ring to 4 roundsthe porteño Juan de Dios “Feroz” Estrada (5-0, 1KO) against Antonio Barajas from Durango (4-7, 2KO).

Local Axel Velázquez (5-0, 4KO) will fight 4 rounds at 65 kilos against Moisés García (2-2-2, 1KO) from Puebla.

The pride of Escuinapa, Alan Contreras (3-1, 3KO) He goes up to the super lightweight stringing to 4 rounds against Enrique Moreno from Durango (2-2-1, 2KO).

Erwin Díaz (1-0) and Nahúm Meraz (0-0-1) from Mazatlan will face each other in flyweight over 4 rounds and Mario Parra (1-0, 1KO) and Carlos Chávez (1- KO) from Puebla will open the evening. 0).

Tickets

Tickets are still on sale at Zápari Boxing Gym from 4 to 8 at night. Prices are 200 pesos in stands, 300 in general ring and 500 in numbered ring.

In Tenure Inmobiliaria there will also be ticket sales.